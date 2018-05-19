Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new mayor, who describes himself as a open book, as taken the chains for East Staffordshire.

Councillor Chris Smith said he was "honoured and privileged" as he was installed as East Staffordshire's first citizen, taking over from Simon Gaskin as he completed his year as the borough's mayor.

Councillor Smith, 72, whose council ward covers Rocester and Denstone, was joined by his wife Jane, 70, sons Stuart, Richard and Daniel and grandson Jack at Burton Town Hall for the ceremony, which was followed by a reception.

It was a close call for Tory Councillor Smith and his wife to find a tie for the big occasion, he joked. They have just just moved into a new home in Stramshall, near Uttoxeter and had to empty boxes to find the perfect tie.

Councillor Smith said: "It is lovely, an honour and a privilege. I felt very honoured when I was asked if I would like to stand as mayor and we have had a good year as deputy mayor as that is the start of the whole enrollment process. I have been all over the county and the neighbouring counties."

This year the new mayor has picked his charities as Macmillan Cancer Support in Staffordshire and the Midlands Air Ambulance, which he will be raising money for.

He said: "Obviously I want to raise as much money as possible for the charities who help people in this area and the whole county. I am an open booked really. I never hold anything back and if something needs to be said then I will say it; not nastily.

"What you see is what you get with me."

Councillor Smith and and his wife Jane have been married for 50 years and will be known to many living in East Staffordshire for running the Spar shop in Rocester and Denstone Stores.

They reckon the secret to their long and happy marriage is "being straight with each other". Both now retired, they are looking forward to a busy year of engagements, with three already planned for next week alone and 22 penned in for June.

Jane, who admits her husband can be a bit of a hoarder, is looking forward to hopefully visiting Buckingham Palace for a tea party early next year as previous mayors have done before them.

She said: "I have been told by the previous mayoress that it was fabulous. I just hope I get to meet the Queen as she is 92 now."

Councillor Smith was first elected on to the authority in 2011 and was successfully re-elected in 2015.

The deputy mayor for the year will be Councillor Colin Wileman, whose ward is Brizlincote in Burton.

During the ceremony, East Staffordshire Borough Council leader Councillor Richard Grosvenor thanked Councillor Gaskin for his work throughout his year, and as a token he presented the Derby County support with a Burton Albion shirt.

During his year in the post, the outgoing mayor and mayoress attended 185 events and raised £11,000 for the Burton Albion Community Trust and Mencap.