A new name for the merged Derby and Burton NHS trusts has been unveiled as a final decision on the long-awaited link-up edges closer.

The new combined trust will be called 'University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust,' it has been revealed.

A final business case is currently being drawn up for the merger between Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The Burton trust currently oversees Queen's Hospital, in Burton, as well as community hospitals in both Lichfield and Tamworth, the Samuel Johnson Community hospital and Sir Robert Peel Hospital, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Derby trust operates the Royal Derby Hospital, in Uttoxeter Road, and the London Road Community Hospital, both in Derby.

Current plans will see both trusts merge and begin operation under the new single name.

It was also confirmed that the final decision on the proposed scheme will be made in March, 2018, when governors from the respective boards will discuss the plans.

A committee, made up of Burton and Derby governors and non-executive directors, has been discussing the new name for the organisation following guidance from NHS England and NHS Identity.

John Rivers, chairman of both the Burton and Derby hospital trusts, said: "This will bring acclaimed university hospital status to Derby and Burton and will help us attract the highest calibre clinical staff across all five hospital sites.

"This prestigious status will allow our hospitals to further develop clinical education and training of future and current doctors, nurses, and other health professionals."

It has also been confirmed that all five hospitals which will operate under the new trust will keep their individual names and 'unique identities.'

The trust has also confirmed that Derby appears before Burton in the name, due to Association of UK University Hospitals (AUKUH) guidelines.

The new merged organisation will be a member of AUKUH, which is a network of hospital trusts bringing together academic interest and clinical expertise to provide care.

To meet AUKUH requirements, Derby should appear first as the current trust is already recognised as a teaching hospital trust, it was revealed.