A popular Burton nightclub is set to re-launch tonight under a new name and here's your chance to see what it looks like inside.

The old Allure night club, in Station Street, shut it's doors in April for a complete rebrand and rename. It will reopen tonight as 'Camino', which is Spanish for change.

A new director has been appointed to oversee the club. He is Gabriel Roderiques, who says around £50,000 has been spend revamping the club.

The opening night spectacular, tonight, Thursday, May 3, will kick off from 11pm, with tickets still available by emailing info@caminonightclub.com. There are also three VIP tables available.

There will be music from DJ Rewind, best known for being from the MTV Video Awards, with MTV running the night at Camino.

Customers heading into the club will first enter a smaller room, with it's own bar, with a mini-dance floor and separate music to the main room.

This room has been described by Mr Roderiques as having 'more of a speak-easy' feel. There is a possibility that the room may in the future hold karaoke events, live bands or local DJ performances.

"It's a nice space when the other room is too much for them," Mr Roderiques said.

"It can function as a whole venue, combined with the main room, then this smaller bar can be the quiet space. If you don't smoke, you can come and sit down to chill; to text."

The main area, towards the back of the smaller room opens up into the main dance floor, complete with the main bar, a smaller bar, two seating areas and the DJ area.

The room has been lit carefully to make it feel inviting to customers when they enter, he said. For this, LED lighting strips have been added along the fittings, including seating and the bars. It also includes a number of 'disco balls'.

The smoking area has also been moved from it's original place at the entrance to the building to now a dedicated area behind the building.

Mr Roderiques said: "We've re-trained the staff, on compliance and customer service.

"If we bring more to the table, we're customer centric. Then customers will see this as another option. We don't want to hurt the economy; we're trying to boost it.

"There's a big pie in Burton for us all to have a piece of it."

Mr Roderiques has a background in running large events in Manchester and London with roughly 400 security staff working under him.

He insisted success comes when his staff feel comfortable and like that they are part of a 'family', which is a philosophy he is trying to instill at Camino, he said.

He also added that customers will have a better idea where everything is inside the club, due to the increase in lighting: "Now, you walk in, you can see the bar and you can see the seating area. We're channelling you into different places.

"We're trying to be the Ikea of Burton bars. We're channelling you where to go, to spend money and have a great time."

When the venue was Allure nightclub it faced criticism over the alleged behaviour of some of its customers.

Police had said that despite being made aware of their concerns, the then management had been unable to control the behaviour of some customers or address issues of alleged crime and disorder, as well as public safety.

This led to Staffordshire police to call for a review of the club's licence, which was discussed at an East Staffordshire Borough Council licencing committee in March.

The hearing was held in private due to an ongoing police investigation connected with alleged disorder at the club. The club later told the Burton Mail that its licence would remain in place with extra stipulations.