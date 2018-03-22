Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new life-saving "one-stop" service to revolutionise prostate cancer treatment has been hailed "gold standard" - but too costly for hospitals such as Burton's Queen's Hospital.

Burton consultant Jyoti Shah says limited funds could lead to a "postcode lottery" for the quick access programme, with cash-rich London hospitals enjoying its services rather than sites such as Queen's.

Miss Shah, a consultant urological surgeon at the Queen's Hospital, who leads the Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer campaign, has praised the idea of the quick-access programme, enabling men to have all tests for cancer in one day rather than over the course of several.

This would see doctors use the latest MRI scanners and techniques to search for the disease with far greater accuracy than before, meaning men would be diagnosed and treated faster. Doctors hope to test 5,000 men over the next two years in a £1.6 million treatment trial.

(Image: Paresh-Solank)

However, the question of how much it would cost for every hospital in the country is a major issue with the proposal, Miss Shah has said.

In Burton Miss Shah, along with her colleague Sarah Minns, the urology advanced nurse practitioner, offer a similar one-stop service at community venues out, including the Pirelli Stadium, without the MRI scan.

Miss Shah said: "We do offer a one-stop service here in Burton but we do not have the MRI scan. It is an excellent service to have everyone done so quickly. At the moment it takes longer to diagnose prostate cancer in men than breast cancer in women.

"The service that is advocated is excellent and of gold standard. The problem I see is that not everyone will have access to this. It is great for the big hospitals that have lots of money and manpower but out of London in the small district general hospitals we still need the MRI scanner.

"In the UK we have a low number of MRI scans compared to our European partners. We are in the real world and we have limited money. We have not got those levels of funding. How they are going to replicate this across the country is questionable.

"The smaller hospitals are going to struggle to get this. This will end up being a postcode lottery as those in London will have access to this amazing service and Burton will not be able to get that.

"This is an excellent service but the majority of people will not have access to it and to me that is a great shame. Where is the money coming from? That is my concern."

It was revealed last month that prostate cancer has now become a bigger killer than breast cancer and it is hoped that the programme will take diagnosis from around six weeks to just days.

The new service means that four in 10 patients will be given the all-clear within four hours of walking into hospital and the remainder will get their results within a few more days.

So far 400 men have been treated as part of the rapid programme. It was launched at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust's Charing Cross hospital in west London in September, expanded to Epsom Hospital in Surrey in November and started at St George's in south London earlier this month, according to the Daily Mail.

Miss Shah will now be carrying out screenings once a month for the rest of the year which means she will have tested 1,500 men by the end of 2018.

(Image: Getty)

More about Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer

Inspire Health - Fighting Prostate Cancer was set up by Jyoti Shah, who decided to take screening into the community to encourage more men to take the potentially life-saving test.

Miss Shah, along with Sarah Minns, the urology advanced nurse practitioner, take the test out into places where men feel more at home. Screenings have been carried out at locations such as the Pirelli Stadium and Burton Caribbean Association as well as joining forces with the Derbyshire Freemasons. So far nearly 700 men have taken advantage of the test.

The test has seen 35 men diagnosed with cancer and are now beginning treatment that could save their lives.