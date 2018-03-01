Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Winshill can try out some outdoor exercise machines, including a bike and pull-up bar, thanks to a £16,000 cash boost.

Winshill Neighbourhood Resource Centre, in Canterbury Road, has been given £8,000 apiece from Tesco and East Staffordshire Borough Council for the new gym equipment.

Tesco's share of the cash came from money raised through its Bags of Help programme, which is cash raised from the sale of 5p carrier bags in its store. It donates the proceeds to community projects like this one across the country.

So far the supermarket chain has donated cash to 10,000 community projects, including more than £30,000 spent on projects in Burton alone. Across Britain Bags of Help has given more than £43 million to projects.

The resource centre has been able to buy a top-of-the-range seven-piece set of outside workout kit, including bike machines, free weights and a pull-up bar.

Since May 2016, the centre has also used the Tesco's Community Food Connection, which is run in partnership with the charity FareShare which sees Tesco stores paired up with local charities and community groups. It sees them alerted to unsold surplus food in Tesco stores at the end of the day via a mobile app, which is then picked up by charities and supplied to people in need, including struggling families and the homeless.

The resource centre collects unsold fresh food twice a week from the Stapenhill Tesco Express and the main Burton store at St Peter's Bridge. It is also used as refreshments for groups using the centre, including at coffee mornings and weekly lunch club for over-50s. During school holidays, the centre also runs a Snack Attack Club, which provides free meals for children under seven who might otherwise go hungry while schools are closed.

Kim Smith, general manager at the centre, said: "We've always got a massive number of activities on the go so these initiatives from Tesco help to give a huge boost to what we can offer people.

"The gym equipment means residents are able to keep fit and healthy without forking out for a gym membership, which is too expensive for many people. Anything that helps us to keep costs to a minimum while ensuring we can give quality support to those in need will always be greatly appreciated and we hope to continue working with Tesco for a long time to come."

Established in 2015, Winshill Neighbourhood Resource Centre provides a space for community groups to meet so residents can access vital services and resources, including the Citizens' Advice Bureau.

Parents can use a child health clinic there and there are also stay and play groups for kids. Staffordshire-based Harvey Girls use the centre to provide family support through its weekly mums' and dads' groups.

There is also employment help for those looking for work, with support workers to help direct people to the correct place.

Colleen Millar, community champion at Tesco's Burton, said: "Winshill Neighbourhood Resource Centre is a fantastic example of how Tesco can support local charities to deliver care to the communities they serve through both our Bags of Help and Community Food Connection programmes.

"We're delighted these schemes can help organisations at the heart of their communities in a number of ways. It's exciting to see how a boost from Bags of Help or Community Food Connection can help make their vision for their community come to life."