Females of all ages who have not played sport since school are invited to have-a-go at fun weekly netball sessions which have been organised by a Burton woman.

Bex Kendrick, 20, who studies Sport and Exercise, set up a social netball group for women of all ages in the hope of getting people who have not played sport since school back into physical exercise.

She originally set up the sessions and ran them in Burton last year as a requirement for her Sheffield's Hallam University course, but had so much fun she decided to set them up again this year.

She said: "We have people of all ages come along, which is great. It's funny because we do a lot of social things together, and I'm only 20 but I spend loads of time with people who are a lot older because of this.

"We all love it though and we get on so well."

Bex says the sessions are more of a social activity than a competition, with everyone getting a chance to play in different roles.

She added that the sessions provided more than just physical benefits for those attending, with many people seeing their social skills and mental health improve by attending the group sessions.

She said: "Some of the women who I had last year have said that it has really helped them.

"One lady has lost loads of weight and another one says she suffers from anxiety but coming here has helped her no end. I love to see something as simple as netball having such a big impact on their lives."

Sessions will start again on Monday, February 19, at the Trent campus of de Ferrers Academy and will run for eight weeks. Anyone who wants to join in can find more information by emailing rkendrick97@outlook.com

All the details needed to book onto the sessions are the individual's name and contact number and send to Rkendrick97@outlook.com.