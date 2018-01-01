The video will start in 8 Cancel

Last night's revelries have come to a close and 2018 has begun - but you forgot to get milk and that hangover won't budge on it's own so here are the opening hours for supermarkets in the region today.

As well as the supermarkets across Burton, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire we have the updated opening times for shopping centres in the area.

Burton Place and Coopers Square are both closed today.

Meanwhile, the Octagon Shopping Centre is open from 9am until 5.3pm - TK Maxx remains open until 7pm.

Here is the rundown on supermarket hours in the area:

Aldi

Horninglow Street, Burton - CLOSED

Huntspill Road, Hilton - CLOSED

Pipeworks, Swadlincote - CLOSED

Dents Road, Ashby - CLOSED

Asda

Octagon Centre, Burton - 10am until 6pm

Burton Road, Woodville - 24 hours

Sinfin Shopping Centre, Sinfin - 10am until 6pm

Co-op

Derby Road, Ashby - 8am until 6pm

Market Street, Ashby - 9am until 5pm

Church Hill Street, Winshill - 9am until 5pm

Burton Road, Overseal - 9am until 5pm

Shortheath Road, Moira - 8am until 8pm

Woods Lane, Stapenhill - 9am until 5pm

Repton Road, Willington - 9am until 5pm

Branston Road, Branston - 9am until 5pm

James Brindley Way, Stretton - 8am until 5pm

Waterloo Street, Burton - 9am until 5pm

Main Street, Stretton - 9am until 5pm

Princess Way, Stretton - 9am until 5pm

High Street, Measham - 9am until 5pm

Main Street, Rosliston - 8am until 6pm

Horninglow Road North, Burton - 9am until 5pm

Swarkestone Road, Chellaston - CLOSED

The Green, Thringstone - 9am until 5pm

Burnside Road, Rolleston - 9am until 5pm

Stenson Road, Sunny Hill - CLOSED

Lidl

Belmont Street, Swadlincote - CLOSED

Derby Street, Burton - CLOSED

Thornborough Road, Coalville - CLOSED

Morrisons

Wellington Road, Burton - 9am until 5pm

Coppice Side, Swadlincote - 9am until 5pm

Whitwick Road, Coalville - 9am until 5pm

Sainsbury's

High Street, Swadlincote - 9am until 9pm

Civic Way, Swadlincote - 9am until 5pm

Glamorgan Way, Swadlincote - 9am until 9pm

Union Street, Burton - 9am until 5pm

Burton Road, Branston - 9am until 9pm

Burton Road, Swadlincote - 9am until 9pm

Horninglow Road, Burton - 9am until 9pm

Derby Road, Melbourne - 9am until 9pm

Station Road, Mickleover - 9am until 9pm

Tesco

St Peter's Bridge, Burton - 6am until midnight

Best Avenue, Stapenhill - 8am until 10pm

Stanton Road, Burton - 8am until 10pm

Witham Close, Hilton - 8am until 10pm

Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote - 8am until 10pm

Common Road, Church Gresley - 8am until 10pm

High Street, Woodville - 8am until 10pm

Kipling Drive, Mickleover - 9am until 6pm

Stenson Road, Sunny Hill - 8am until 10pm

Resolution Road, Ashby - 9am until 6pm