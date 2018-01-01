Last night's revelries have come to a close and 2018 has begun - but you forgot to get milk and that hangover won't budge on it's own so here are the opening hours for supermarkets in the region today.
As well as the supermarkets across Burton, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire we have the updated opening times for shopping centres in the area.
Burton Place and Coopers Square are both closed today.
Meanwhile, the Octagon Shopping Centre is open from 9am until 5.3pm - TK Maxx remains open until 7pm.
Here is the rundown on supermarket hours in the area:
Aldi
Horninglow Street, Burton - CLOSED
Huntspill Road, Hilton - CLOSED
Pipeworks, Swadlincote - CLOSED
Dents Road, Ashby - CLOSED
Asda
Octagon Centre, Burton - 10am until 6pm
Burton Road, Woodville - 24 hours
Sinfin Shopping Centre, Sinfin - 10am until 6pm
Co-op
Derby Road, Ashby - 8am until 6pm
Market Street, Ashby - 9am until 5pm
Church Hill Street, Winshill - 9am until 5pm
Burton Road, Overseal - 9am until 5pm
Shortheath Road, Moira - 8am until 8pm
Woods Lane, Stapenhill - 9am until 5pm
Repton Road, Willington - 9am until 5pm
Branston Road, Branston - 9am until 5pm
James Brindley Way, Stretton - 8am until 5pm
Waterloo Street, Burton - 9am until 5pm
Main Street, Stretton - 9am until 5pm
Princess Way, Stretton - 9am until 5pm
High Street, Measham - 9am until 5pm
Main Street, Rosliston - 8am until 6pm
Horninglow Road North, Burton - 9am until 5pm
Swarkestone Road, Chellaston - CLOSED
The Green, Thringstone - 9am until 5pm
Burnside Road, Rolleston - 9am until 5pm
Stenson Road, Sunny Hill - CLOSED
Lidl
Belmont Street, Swadlincote - CLOSED
Derby Street, Burton - CLOSED
Thornborough Road, Coalville - CLOSED
Morrisons
Wellington Road, Burton - 9am until 5pm
Coppice Side, Swadlincote - 9am until 5pm
Whitwick Road, Coalville - 9am until 5pm
Sainsbury's
High Street, Swadlincote - 9am until 9pm
Civic Way, Swadlincote - 9am until 5pm
Glamorgan Way, Swadlincote - 9am until 9pm
Union Street, Burton - 9am until 5pm
Burton Road, Branston - 9am until 9pm
Burton Road, Swadlincote - 9am until 9pm
Horninglow Road, Burton - 9am until 9pm
Derby Road, Melbourne - 9am until 9pm
Station Road, Mickleover - 9am until 9pm
Tesco
St Peter's Bridge, Burton - 6am until midnight
Best Avenue, Stapenhill - 8am until 10pm
Stanton Road, Burton - 8am until 10pm
Witham Close, Hilton - 8am until 10pm
Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote - 8am until 10pm
Common Road, Church Gresley - 8am until 10pm
High Street, Woodville - 8am until 10pm
Kipling Drive, Mickleover - 9am until 6pm
Stenson Road, Sunny Hill - 8am until 10pm
Resolution Road, Ashby - 9am until 6pm