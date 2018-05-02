The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents in Newton Solney will be given the chance to get fit while enjoying nature as a new 'trim trail' is set to be installed in the village - thanks to supermarket giant Tesco.

The trail will be built in the village's recreational field, in Newton Close, and will be made up of outdoor exercise equipment with obstacles or stations positioned across the course to challenge users' fitness levels.

Newton Solney Parish Council is hoping to press ahead with plans to install the new trim trail, after a grant of £1,000 was given to the project.

The cash has been donated as part of Tesco's Bag of Help scheme, which gives out money to local community projects with the money raised from the 5p plastic carrier bag charge.