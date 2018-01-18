Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three jobs fairs are being held in Burton in the next few weeks with employment on offer in the NHS.

Caring and compassionate people are being sought to take part in a project helping to keep elderly and vulnerable patients "at home first."

The Home First service, run by Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent Partnership NHS Trust, supports patients to move out of hospital into a more suitable environment where their future needs can be assessed by health and social care professionals.

(Image: Getty)

Its ultimate aim is to avoid lengthy hospital stays and get people back to their usual place of residence and provide the individual care and support that is required.

To get people involved with the project, the trust will be holding three recruitment events in Burton. They will be held at Edwin House, in Centrum 100, on Thursday, January 25, and February 2, and Hill Street Health and Wellbeing Centre, in Stapenhill, on Thursday, February 8.

Julie Tanner, director of workforce at Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent Partnership NHS Trust, said: "This is an excellent opportunity to work for your local NHS and have a real impact on care in your community. Home First is already having a really positive impact and this is a great time to become a part of the team."

As a home first care and support worker, the new recruit will provide support in enabling people to remain safe and well in their home, assist them in living as independently as possible and support people in crisis and to avoid crisis.

They will also be working with patients and their families at the most challenging and emotional of times, providing care, low level clinical support and end of life care.

The jobs require people with experience in a care setting and who have a caring and compassionate attitude with a passion for helping people.

The successful applicants will be required to have essential qualifications – NVQ/QCF level 2 or equivalent in a health and social care-related subject and undertake training and development to achieve QCF Level 3.

The positions are Staffordshire wide with a salary of £16,968 to £19,852 pro-rata. Positions are part-time and permanent posts and work will be on a flexible rota including split shifts, evenings and weekends in line with the service demands.

More information is available from Beverley Rouse on 07736 383160 or by emailing Beverley.Rouse@ssotp.nhs.uk.