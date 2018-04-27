Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone is being invited to raise a cup of tea to help celebrate 70 years of the NHS helping people.

On Thursday, July 5, the NHS will be seven decades old so the Belvedere Road hospital has decided that this is something that needs to be celebrated.

Bosses are inviting people to organise their own "NHS 7tea Party" or celebrate the milestone in their own way. They said they want everyone to be part of it.

Anyone wanting to let the hospital know what they are planning, have any questions or are in need of assistance with their party, can do so by emailing community partnerships and charities manager Chris Maddox at chris.maddox@burtonft.nhs.uk