A 50-year-old man with a distinctive tattoo has been reported missing from Burton.

Staffordshire Police have launched an appeal after becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Nigel Burton-York who has gone missing from the town.

Nigel was last seen at an address Burton at 8pm last night, Thursday, February 22, and it is believed that he left there sometime between then and 8.30am this morning, Friday, February 23.

A police spokesman has confirmed that a police helicopter is out in Burton looking for him.



He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of stocky build. He has dark hair with flecks of grey and stubble. He is thought to be wearing Superdry branded glasses, blue jeans and an electric blue T-shirt.



Nigel has a distinctive tattoo of the number 13 on the inside of his right wrist.





Anyone who has seen Nigel or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call Staffordshire Police immediately on 101 quoting incident 195 of 23 February.