Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homeless people in Burton and across East Staffordshire were given more than a thousand hot meals thanks to a night shelter scheme runover the winter.

The charity-run YMCA's services revolve around raising awareness and funds for those living on the streets in the area, ran the night shelter at a Burton church for almost four months between December and March.

Opening on December 2, the shelter gave the homeless in the town a bed for the night in a safe and warm environment, along with food and hot drinks.

The scheme was run at St Paul's Church Hall, next to Burton Town Hall, until Saturday, March 31 and saw the shelter welcomed dozens rough sleepers through the doors, where volunteers were on hand to speak with them.

Breakfast was provided in the morning too. Funding to pay for the project came from Consolidated Charity of Burton upon Trent and local churches. It also paid for two temporary night staff to be appointed by the YMCA to oversee the project.

On Tuesday, April 10, to mark the end of the project all those involved with the organising and running were invited to a celebration.

Commenting at the event, CEO of YMCA Burton, Paul Laffey said: "YMCA Burton and Burton churches are very grateful to Reverend Stanley Monkhouse, the congregation of St Paul's Church and the parochial church council of the parish of St Aidan and St Paul for allowing the use of the church hall as a shelter.

"Our appreciation is also extended to Consolidated Charity of Burton on Trent, Burton Transformation Trust, Burton Churches and the many individuals who have provided finances to make this project happen.

"We also appreciate Kerry Foods, Bretby Rotary Club and many local people for providing food for the guests that slept at the shelter."

Staff, volunteers and contributors from the YMCA and the churches involved attended St Paul's Church to share their memories of the shelter and to thank all those involved.

It was reported that 1,776 hot meals were given out at the shelter, along with more than 11,000 hot drinks and 888 beds were slept in in total.

Two staff members from the YMCA in Burton, Sean Killion and Carl Walker, told of one success story involving a homeless man used the shelter after advice from the outreach workers, who patrol the Burton area.

This man stayed at the shelter for 19 nights, while also receiving services at the YMCA's Reconnect centre, in Hawkins Lane, Burton to shower and clean his clothes.

He spoke with support workers regularly and managed to secure housing at the YMCA, moving in and signing an agreement on Friday, December 22.

Jill Gossling is the volunteer co-ordinator at the YMCA in Burton, and spoke about the 140 volunteers who helped out at the shelter.

She said: "I would like to say thanks to Phil Morton, from Derby City Mission, who we modelled our night shelter on as best practice.

"Our night shelter offered the guests a safe haven, and for some, for the first time years. It offered them a 'family', and to sit around a table each night, to share dinner with their family.

"Sometimes it is hard to find volunteers but for this project we were inundated with people asking how they could help; we had 130 volunteers over the four months.

"This project ran so well and we are so proud of it. Thank you to you all."

What does the YMCA do?

The YMCA is one of the country's largest charities which helps to support and turn around the lives of those who find themselves homeless.

On a national scale, they supply more than 9,100 beds for those who have fallen on bad times, and have found themselves on the streets, without a home.

The charity says it firmly believes that every young person should have a safe place to stay and actively look to educate and support those who are in danger of getting in trouble.

Not only does the charity attempt to keep young people off the streets, but it also tries to give as much help and guidance as possible to educate those who they come across.

The YMCA has been credited as the largest voluntary sector provider of services in England and Wales which promotes health and wellbeing services.

By providing more than 270 health and wellbeing facilities, ranging from gyms and swimming polls to community halls and outdoor activity centres.

According to the charity, it supports more than 230,000 children and parents each year across the country, by delivering a number of family services including relationship services and nurseries.