A pensioner whose house has been left with flood damage for the second time in six years after a water main burst closing one side of the A38 for more than 16 hours has told of his frustration.

The northbound side of the A38 has been closed from Alrewas to Barton-under-Needwood since 10.30pm last night, Sunday, March 25, causing major disruption for motorists. The road was due to be closed tonight and is expected to reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, March 27.

Water bosses say they did go out to inspect a problem in the area a few weeks ago after a report and were in the process of planning works when the main burst.

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said it had been unclear initially whether the source of the water was local run-off from a sewer or from the company’s water main and it had arranged for drain clearing works, which were carried out.

Penisoner Albert McWilliams, who lives along the A38, says it is the second time in six years his home has been flooded. He was the one who spotted the main had burst and raised the alarm last night.

Now staff from South Staffs Water have been working non-stop to fix the leak, which has led to long delays on the A38 and major diversions for drivers. The water main runs under the road and part of the route has had to be dug up to fix it.

Mr McWilliams, 74, of Lichfield Road, said he first contacted South Staffs Water three weeks ago when he became concerned about snowy weather conditions and is "very upset but not surprised" about the flooding, after his home was hit for the second time.

The retired civil servant, said: "About two and a half weeks ago I noticed water running down the pavement near the Travelodge so I contacted South Staffs Water to report it.

"I was worried because we have had bad snow and I was concerned that with more snow and frost coming there might be an accident. It can be carnage when it freezes over.

"South Staffs Water sent someone to take a look and they left with a water sample, while Highways England also came to take a look."

The pensioner said that he was still waiting for someone to come back to him when he noticed "severe flooding on the A38" on Sunday evening.

The father-of-two said: "We went to bed at about 10pm and my wife was pulling the curtains when a car came through and 15 to 20 foot of water sprayed up.

"I couldn’t see my garden, it was like a lake, so I called the police and the fire brigade. For a while the police were still letting traffic through and it was like a tidal wave."

Mr McWilliams said he and his neighbours have been left without today, Monday, while the problem is fixed.

He said: "Seven properties have been flooded and one of my neighbours who is 84 had to be taken to hospital because she lost all of her medicines due to the flood damage.

"Luckily only our kitchen was damaged but this isn’t the first time we have been hit with flooding. In 2004 the pumps at the sewage plant in Barton backed up which caused loads of problems for us and now thanks to this our insurance is through the roof again.

The flooding has affected the A38 between the A513 for Alrewas and Tamworth turn off and B5016 for Barton and the Walton. Initially both sides of the dual carriageway were closed as water gushed on to it as the main bust.

The southbound side was re-opened today, Monday, March 26, at around 6.25am, diversions for the northbound carriageway were in place for most of the day with drivers being asked to follow the signed diversion symbols via A513, A515 and B5016 to Barton.

Bus company Midland Classic was also forced to make changes to its normal routes and put on additional services to cater to customers affected by the floods, while drivers using the A515 Yoxall Lane and Main Street at Walton were finding severe delays due to diversions.

A spokesman for South Staffs Water apologised for the inconvenience and said: "South Staffs Water would like to apologise for the closure of the northbound A38 between Alrewas and Barton due to a burst water main.

"The company is aware of the travel impact the road closure is having and the inconvenience caused, while its teams remain on site and work to repair the 18-inch pipe before this key route is re-opened.

"These works are being delivered in close liaison with Highways England and Staffordshire County Council Highways.

"Previously, South Staffs Water received a report of water coming out of a drain cover at this location and carried out investigations. Initially, it was unclear if the source of the water was local run-off, from a sewer or from the company’s water main and to support this work, Highways England arranged for drain clearing works, which were carried out overnight on March 23.

"With the A38 being a major road, significant planning is required before the road can be closed to undertake the required advanced investigation. This planning was in progress at the time when the main burst on March 25.

"As soon as the pipe is repaired, the road surface will be re-laid and the road will re-open soon after that.

"South Staffs Water has re-routed its water supplies, following the burst pipe, so the impact on South Staff Water customers, in terms of water provision, is minimal with eight customers being currently without supply in the immediate vicinity of the burst pipe.

"Once again, South Staffs Water would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank customers and the general public for their understanding, while the repair is taking place."

Roadworks on A52 causing further misery

It seems drivers in neighbouring Derby are not having much luck using the A52 either as the busy dual carriageway has currently got one lane closed for roadworks. And if you head that way to work you will shire their frustration.

Derby City Council says improvements to Brian Clough Way [A52] will see one lane closed in both directions between Raynesway and Pentagon this week.

It will mean there will be single file commuter traffic going into and out of the city during peak times and throughout the day for the next two weeks, except during the Easter bank holiday period.

A council spokesman said: "From Sunday, March 25, to Thursday, March 29, and then from Tuesday, April 3, to Friday April 6, one lane will be closed in each direction on the A52 Brian Clough Way. These closures, between the Pentagon and Raynesway junctions, will be in place for 24 hours a day.”

"The lane closures are needed to create a safe working area for the construction of the new concrete central reservation barrier.

"Due to the complex process involved in the construction of the barrier, it is essential that the work is carried out in the daytime.

"This work cannot be done at very low temperatures and completing this work in the daytime, when the weather is milder, will mean the work can be done in a shorter time."

The council said lane closures would not be in place over the Easter bank holiday weekend and that all lanes would be open on Saturday, April 7, ahead of Derby County’s home game.