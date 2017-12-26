Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is over and the big clean up is about to begin - but what to do now with all of those Christmas cards?

The festive season is a time for giving and The Octagon shopping centre wants your old Christmas cards to raise money for charity.

The shopping centre will be teaming up once again with Burton's YMCA to repeat the growing success of recycling Burton's old Christmas cards.

Starting from today, Boxing Day, December 26, shoppers can help raise money for charity simply by getting rid of their old festive cards.

To do this they will need to take the cards for recycling at the collection bin, which will be placed by the escalators near Poundland, on the lower floor, until Wednesday, January 31.

The centre will be pledging 30 pence for every kilo of Christmas cards collected. Last year the collection raised more than £120 for the Burton YMCA and bosses said they are hoping to beat this total.

Peter Hardingham, Cushman and Wakefield's general manager of The Octagon, said: "This initiative has been growing year on year, with our highest amount reaching nearly 350 kilograms of cards recycled, which is not only a great green initiative, but also valuable in raising essential funds for the local YMCA."

The Burton YMCA, which is based in Hawkins Lane, aims to make sure that everyone has a place to call home and believes that they deserve to be supported in times of crisis.

It is an independent Christian charity committed to helping people at times of need, regardless of gender, race, ability or faith.

The team is committed to providing a supportive and safe environment for those who are homeless with 71 rooms over three sites.

As well as accommodation, the YMCA provides practical and emotional support so that clients can address their past and learn practical skills for the future.

It also runs food bank issuing emergency food to those in crisis and have five stores providing affordable furniture for families across Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

More information on the Christmas recycling and events at The Octagon shopping centre is available by visiting the website at www.theoctagoncentre.co.uk