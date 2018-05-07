The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shopaholics, fashionistas and shoe obsessives have plenty to look forward to as a Bicester-style designer outlet shopping village is to open less than a 45 minute drive from Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter.

The Mill Green Outlet Village, in Cannock, will feature around 130 retail outlets, as well as restaurants, a visitor centre, a heritage trail and even a nature reserve - if shoppers need a little time away from the throng.

Developers are promising that there will be a whole host top brands, including Hugo Boss, Jack Wills and Cath Kidston.

According to the Coventry Telegraph, there are plans to allow shoppers to use the M6 Toll motorway free of charge.

Work is due to start in early 2018 as the construction of phase one begins. The grand opening is planned for 2020, it has now been revealed.

The shopping complex, which will have 2,000 car park places, has been described as "the biggest development of its kind in the West Midlands".

It's hoped this investment will attract designer brands currently only found in places such as Bicester Village in Oxfordshire and Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port.

Bicester Village, which boasts leading fashion brands including Alexander McQueen, Mulberry, Balenciaga and Gucci all available at discounted prices, has established itself as the destination for bargain hunters.

Developers U+I and Rioja Developments expect the new village to attract three million people a year.

More than £110million will be ploughed into Mill Green, in an area larger than six football pitches.

Giles Membrey, managing director of Rioja Developments, said: “Mill Green Designer Outlet Village will create an exciting new upmarket retail destination for the West Midlands.

"We are looking forward to progressing our plans for the development, which will deliver an attractive new outlet shopping centre, offering a choice of well-known fashion and lifestyle brands at discount prices."

Mill Green could deliver up to 1,200 jobs when it is completed and will see significant investment in infrastructure, including widening of Eastern Way, as well as better pedestrian and cycle access via a new heritage trail.