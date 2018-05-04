Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 700 entries have been received from the across the UK in Burton's first Brew Town Film Festival.

Marston's Brewery, in partnership with Burton and South Derbyshire College, which is based in Burton, is celebrating its 180-years association with Burton by hosting the film festival.

The festival, which aims to become an annual event, provides an opportunity for people from 16 to create a short film. Prizes are of up to £2,500 are up for grabs for the best ones.

Launched in September last year, the film festival is backed by Burton's own homegrown talent and Hollywood visual effects producer Rich Yeomans and Swadlincote film maker and award-winning screen writer Deborah Haywood.

Now the closing date for entries has passed, the full line-up of judges has been announced.

They include Jim Uhls, the US screenwriter for the Hollywood movie, Fight Club; UK television and film actor Steven Hartley and Chris Jones, a filmmaker who runs the London Screenwriters' Festival.

The festival will culminate in an event including an outdoor cinema, and beer and food festivalto be held at Marston’s Brewery, in Shobnall Street, Burton, on Saturday, May 26.

Among the entertainment will be a screening of Hollywood blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which will be projected on the side of brewery building and tickets are now on sale.

The evening will kick off at around 7pm with beers on offer from Marston's and the many other breweries based in Burton, along with street food and popcorn.

The film will then be shown at roughly 9.30pm on Saturday, May 26. Sitting will be available, said a spokesman.

The film festival winners will be announced just before the film begins, and the victorious film will also be shown.

Full information can be found online at https://beertownfilmfestival.co.uk/ .

Tickets for the evening's show are now on sale at £12.50 per person for adults, or £8.50 for students. This price includes a free pint or soft drink and can be ordered online at https://www.marstonsbrewery.co.uk/product/beertown-film-beer-festival/ .

About the judges

Elliot Allison

Growing up just a few miles from Burton, Elliot will be calling on his career in advertising and experience with brands large and small, to bring a decisive eye to the promo and music video category. Coming back to the area after eight years away, he has seen Burton grow in its creative prowess and is very excited to give back to the area that ignited his love of marketing.

Chris Beech

Trained as a visual artist and photographer, he has been self-employed for 25 years, working on varied commissioned work for the BBC, BMW, The Arts Council and The National Forest Company. His work is both commercial and practice based, focussing on heritage and culture, combining business interests with teaching since 1994. He completed an MA in Practice and Theory in 2001, has experience of curating major exhibitions, extensive experience of participatory arts including management boards, and has since concentrated on full-time education.

Chris’s photographs have been exhibited nationally and internationally, and he has delivered a diverse range of workshops and community based programmes, he is currently director of curriculum for creative and digital industries at Burton and South Derbyshire College.

Tilley Bancroft

From Burton, Tilley Bancroft has been animating for television, ad campaigns, education and theatre since 2005. She has won a D&AD Yellow Pencil and nominations for a Royal Television Society awards and two British Animation Awards and currently works on animation and film projects at her awards winning Ashby based studio, Red Door Studios.

Darren Crawforth

From Burton, Darren did his foundation diploma in art at Burton college followed by a visual communications degree at Wolverhampton University. His first job was as a graphic designer for Atlantic Records. He spent the next 20 years in design and creative roles and is currently the executive creative director at OgilvyOne Worldwide in Shanghai.

Jeremy Eaton

Jeremy lived in Burton and attended Burton college. He trained with BBC Radio before spending five years working in film, music and television in London and across Europe.

He founded and continues to head up multi-award winning communications, public relations and events business Vital.

Richard Eaton

Upon completing a degree in photography from Nottingham Trent University, Richard began assisting the photographer Steve Pyke. After several years Richard was working as a freelance photographer on shoots for the Sunday Times Magazine, film stills for various productions and a range of commercial projects. Richard began teaching part-time in 2001 and now runs a photography degree at Burton and South Derbyshire College.

Lisa Harlow

A keen pub-going beer drinker it is no surprise to hear that Lisa grew up in Burton. Being local, she is keen to see what sort of talent will emerge from the film festival entries. “Since smart phones everyone is a film-maker and editor these days; anyone can have a go.”

Steven Hartley

Steven is one of the best-known faces and voices on UK television, film and Radio. Born in Yorkshire he trained at LAMDA in 1981-1984 and has worked constantly ever since, becoming a regular in leading roles on British television and working in film and theatre in many diverse and acclaimed roles in the UK and US.

Deborah Haywood

From Swadlincote, film maker and writer Deborah Haywood has filmed all her films locally and first got into writing when she attended an access course at Burton and South Derbyshire College.

Following her first short Deborah was selected for Screen International's Stars of Tomorrow, 2007. She is BIFA nominated and has won several awards including Best Short at Soho Rushes Short Film Festival with her short film Sis.

In September 2017 , Pin Cushion was screened at the Venice Critics’ Week as the strand’s opening film. Starring Lily Newmark and Joanna Scanlan, the film is an all-girl gothic fairy tale set in the British working-class suburbs.

She is also co-writing and attached to direct the adaptation of prize-winning novel The Killing Jar, with author Nicola Monaghan and she recently completed her fifth short film, Twinkle, Twinkle.

She said: “I think it's important that girls feel they can succeed in the industry, too. It's very male and we need more women involved and more women's stories. Plus, if I can do it, anyone can. My Mum still lives in Swadlincote, and that's where we filmed Pin Cushion.”

“It's a great area to make films because everyone is so friendly and accommodating.”

Owen Hurcombe

The Brewhouse arts centre and Burton Town Hall manager, Owen has worked in the arts sector for more than 20 years, and has been responsible for developing and delivering a range of arts projects across the Midlands. Currently, he is the chairman and an executive director of Creative Health CIC, director of Unseen Cinema and board member of Filament CIC. Owen is responsible for the Pocket Film Festival, Stafford, with Unseen Cinema and Flatpack: Assemble who united once more to bring one-off screenings, exhibitions and events to Stafford. More details about Unseen Cinema can be found on its website www.unseencinema.co.uk .

Patrick McGinty

Born and bred in Burton, Pat took an apprenticeship at Marston’s and has worked across all aspects of brewing and production in the brewery while taking brewing and management qualifications along the way, including that of Master Brewer. He is now Head Brewer at Marston’s.

David Morris

David Morris is an award-winning Irish music video and feature documentary filmmaker. His recent work includes "The Other Side of the Postcard" - an intense socio-political documentary about the Favela Pacification Program in Rio de Janeiro during the build of the 2016 Olympic Games, currently available on Amazon. He has also produced the multi-award winning Korean documentary; "After The Sewol" about the tragic Sewol ferry disaster in 2014. As well as this, David also lectures in film and sports television at Falmouth University, is company director of S2S Media and co-owns Lonely Bird Records - a grass roots record label based in Cornwall.

Lance Scott-Jones

Born and bred in Burton, Lance is the award leader for the BA Hons Contemporary Creative Practice at Burton and South Derbyshire College. Working with multidisciplinary visual communication and facilitating the creative development of students to create content and experiences.

Morgan Silk

Morgan grew up in Burton and left to study photography in Blackpool. He found a niche in digital re-touching for advertising using Photoshop and became very sought-after in this field. After 10 years of editing he took up photography with an award-winning campaign for Landrover.

Jim Uhls

Jim Uhls wrote "Fight Club," directed by David Fincher; "Jumper," directed by Doug Limon; and the NBC television film, "Semper Fi," which he produced with Steven Spielberg. Currently, his script, “Leviathan” is in development at 20th Century Fox, and he is writing a television pilot for Alcon Entertainment, based on the novel, “Survivor,” by Chuck Palahniuk. A playwright as well, Jim had his play, "The Relative Importance of Jeri" produced in New York, and numerous plays produced in Los Angeles, including "Collections of a Long-Distance Garbageman."

Gavin Watson

Gavin Watson photographed the working-class skinhead sub-culture in High Wycombe that was published in the books Skins and Skins and Punks with the director Shane Meadows citing them as inspiration for his film This is England. He has photographed campaigns for Dr Martens, the singer Plan B and for Marston’s Brewery.

Joanne Wyke

Joanne Wyke is the marketing manager for Marston’s Brewery beers and is passionate about putting Burton on the map again for its brewing prowess. She has been in beer marketing for more than a decade so is used to making the impossible possible! She has young children and can’t wait to find tomorrow’s Aardman, Barbera or Hanna in the animation category.

Richard Yeomans

From Needwood to Hollywood, Rich Yeomans is one of Marston’s patrons and has agreed to cast his expert eye over film entries as a judge in the Beer Town Film Festival 2018.

He was born in Burton and grew up living in Stretton attending Thomas Alleynes High School in Uttoxeter. With GNVQs in Advanced Art and Design, he went on to study visual communications at the Surrey Institute of Art and Design where he roomed with several film production students and caught the film-making bug.

On graduation he moved to London eventually landing the role of a visual effects runner on the second Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. He went on to work on the remaining six films in the franchise and was credited as visual effects production supervisor for the last three. Since then he has worked on Wrath of the Titans, Maleficent, Fast and Furious and is currently in post-production on Andy Serkis’s Jungle Book.

Currently living in the South East, Rich still comes ‘home’ to Burton to see family and friends and is delighted to be involved in Beer Town Film Festival 2018. He said: "I am honoured and excited to have been asked to be a part of this film festival, and look forward to seeing the entries and talent that Burton has to offer."