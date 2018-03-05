Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village tea room has been transformed into a rural haven allowing customers to enjoy cake and other treats in a garden environment without getting cold.

Tutbury Tea Rooms, in High Street, has now opened its new Garden Room to the public, which comes complete with a hand-painted mural of a stunning garden and hills along with taped birdsong.

Owner Tina Adams, 61, opened the adjoining florist 20 years ago and when the next door shop became available she decided to add the now-popular tea rooms five years ago. The new Garden Room has been months in the making, after the work started last September.

The mural, painted by Tina's mother-in-law Sue Adams, took around three months of work and is not yet fully completed.

Tina said: "Over the last 10 years florists have taken a hit with the internet and supermarkets and I thought that I have got to bring something in or close it as there is not enough footfall to keep us busy.

"I decided to open the tea rooms as it is something I have always wanted to do. When the shop came up next door I took it on and started to make my dream become a reality.

"My mother-in-law is an amateur artist and has always loved art. One day she started painting a scene on the wall and it just sort of went ahead. She started with the sky and carried on from there. She will keep adding to it now over the years."

The tea room has become a real family affair with husband Tim working on all the electrics, decking and the sign, among other roles, to get the Garden Room ready for its launch, while two of the couple's nine grandchildren are also working there.

Sue, 73, said: "I just started off doing the hills and it escalated from there really. I wanted to do something more like a park and then I went round the room to create the garden which I remember as a child.

"It is not finished as there will be the odd thing appearing. I think this has created a whole different ambience and it is a lovely place to relax. I love the birdsong which goes with the garden image."

Everything sold in Tutbury Tea Rooms is home-made.

Simon Gaskin, mayor of East Staffordshire, officially opened the new Garden Room.

He said: "I am pleased to be invited to this occasion for the opening of the Garden Room. Tutbury Tea Rooms is a well-established business that is well-known in the community. This will bode well for the future and I would like to wish them all the best."