A south Derbyshire pre-school is celebrating a quintuple success after it was rated good by education watchdogs for the FIFTH time in a row - in the past 14 years.

Overseal Pre-school, based at Overseal Village Hall, in Woodville Road, was rated good by Ofsted the education watchdog in its latest inspection in December, with the result now available.

Positive comments about the pre-school included inspectors noting "children are respected as individuals and treated with kindness".

The Pre-school, whose staff look after 55 youngsters aged two to five, was also rated good in each of its four previous inspections in 2003, 2007, 2010 and 2014.

Good is the second highest out of the four Ofsted inspection rankings, after outstanding and above requires improvement and inadequate.

And the pre-school, set up in 1980, can push itself into the outstanding bracket, said inspectors, by improving the way it evaluates, enhances, supervises and supports its staff's teaching skills, along with advising parents more on how they can help their children learn at home.

Helen Day has been the assistant manager at the pre-school for 18 years and also carries out many of the administration duties. She says the consistent good rating comes down to staff putting in the time and expense to keep their training up to date.

She says that maintaining the high standard has become more difficult due to a lack of funding, which sees six staff members having to raise thousands of pounds each year via charity events such as Christmas fairs.

Ms Day told the Burton Mail: "We are all really pleased that we have been rated good again, and we are delighted that we are getting kids coming in from outside the village, and a lot by recommendation alone.

"The staff are very experienced. I've been here 18 years and many have been here around the same amount of time.

"We all make sure to keep our training up to date and have an eye on the best practices.

"I think the key is having a warm and welcoming environment for the kids, and to learn through play.

"The battle is getting enough funding to do it all. We are a charity and have to organise fund-raisers throughout the year to get by; things like Christmas fairs.

"We have to raise a few thousand a year to get by."

Inspectors observed that children at the pre-school have good levels of self-esteem, "thoroughly enjoy play imaginatively," behave well, build early friendships and play collaboratively.

They also said that parents were keen to express how much their children love attending the pre-school.

Ofsted inspectors wrote in their report: "Staff are aware of the possible signs and symptoms of abuse, and know how to keep children safe from extreme views and behaviours.

"The views of parents and children are regularly sought and used to inform further developments. Parents express how much their children love attending the pre-school.

"Children thoroughly enjoy playing imaginatively in the role play area, and happily involve staff in their play.

"Staff offer good support to children and encourage their language and social skills well. They build on children's interests successfully.

"For example, they encourage them to use factual books to find out information about the natural environment and animal life. Children delight in using magnifying glasses to look closely at insects.

"Children behave well, build early friendships and play collaboratively.

"They gain a good understanding of differences in society.

"For example, they take part in activities that help them to learn about different cultures and traditions.

"Children have good levels of self-esteem. They confidently speak with visitors and interact and play alongside each other."

Take a look at the full report below:

The quality and standards of the early years provision

This inspection: Good

Previous inspection: Good

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Good

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Good

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Good

Outcomes for children: Good

Summary of key findings for parents

This provision is good.

Staff are deployed effectively, ratio requirements are met and children are supervised well at all times. The environment is safe and secure for all children.

The management team closely monitors and analyses children's progress. There are swift early interventions and high levels of support, where children's progress is identified as being less than expected. Children make good progress from their starting points.

Experienced and well-qualified staff organise the environment indoors and outdoors well. They provide children with a good range of challenging and fun learning experiences that encourages them to explore and investigate.

The key-person system is effective. Staff give children who are new to the setting appropriate support and reassurance, to help them settle. Children are respected as individuals and treated with kindness.

Staff have developed strong links with other settings and local schools. The well-established information sharing practices, effectively promote continuity in children's learning and care.

It is not yet outstanding because:

The systems to supervise and support staff, do not focus sharply enough on evaluating and enhancing their teaching skills.

Staff have not found highly successful ways to involve parents in supporting their children's learning at home.

What the setting needs to do to improve further

To further improve the quality of the early years provision the provider should:

Evaluate the quality and impact of teaching more incisively, to further improve learning outcomes for children

Refine the strategies that are in place to help parents complement and extend their children's learning at home.

Inspection activities:

The inspector spoke to parents during the inspection and took account of their views.

The inspector spoke to members of staff and children at appropriate times throughout the inspection.

The inspector observed the quality of teaching during activities indoors and outdoors, and assessed the impact this has on children's learning.

The inspector completed a joint evaluation of an activity with the pre-school manager.

The inspector held a meeting with the pre-school manager. She looked at relevant documentation, such as the self-evaluation and evidence of the suitability of staff working at the pre-school

Effectiveness of the leadership and management is good

The arrangements for safeguarding are effective. Staff are aware of the possible signs and symptoms of abuse, and know how to keep children safe from extreme views and behaviours.

They attend regular team meetings and training opportunities, to keep up to date with current legislation.

The management team follows rigorous recruitment and induction procedures, to help ensure that all staff and committee members are suitable for their role. Staff work very well together, they reflect on the strengths of the provision and areas for improvement.

The views of parents and children are regularly sought and used to inform further developments. Parents express how much their children love attending the pre-school.

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment is good

Staff plan well to ensure that children are provided with opportunities to build on what they already know.

Children's next steps are clearly identified and shared with the team, so everyone is focused on helping children to move forward in their learning. Children thoroughly enjoy playing imaginatively in the role play area, and happily involve staff in their play.

Staff offer good support to children and encourage their language and social skills well. They build on children's interests successfully. For example, they encourage them to use factual books to find out information about the natural environment and animal life.

Children delight in using magnifying glasses to look closely at insects. Children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities, benefit from established partnerships with external professionals to support their individual needs.

Personal development, behaviour and welfare are good

Children's health and physical development are promoted effectively. Staff plan a range of stimulating activities that supports children's physical development.

Children enjoy playing ball games, taking part in action rhymes and using large equipment to climb, balance and jump. Staff promote good hygiene procedures and encourage children to eat healthy snacks.

They engage children in conversations about their food and the benefits of eating a balanced diet. Staff are positive role models for children. Children behave well, build early friendships and play collaboratively.

They gain a good understanding of differences in society. For example, they take part in activities that help them to learn about different cultures and traditions.

Outcomes for children are good

All children progress well across all areas of their learning and development. They are developing the skills they need for their future learning, and in readiness for school.

Children have good levels of self-esteem. They confidently speak with visitors and interact and play alongside each other. Older children develop pencil control and they eagerly describe the pictures that they draw.

They are learning that letters represent sounds and they recognise their own written name. Children count confidently as they play and name different shapes in the environment. They are developing good physical skills and negotiate space well.