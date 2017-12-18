Mobile speed cameras are being deployed in Overseal and Swadlincote this month, drivers have been warned.
They are among a total of 24 priority sites selected across the county for a clampdown on speeding motorists until Wednesday, December 20.
The A444 through Overseal and A514 Swadlincote in Derbyshire have been selected this month.
Sites are selected by CREST (the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team) - which works alongside the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership.
Its main goal is to "reduce the amount of people killed and seriously injured on Derbyshire's roads", it says.
Meanwhile, the Staffordshire Roads Safety Partnership no longer publishes its list of priority sites each month.
But the sites which it may select are available on its website here .
It includes the A511 Burton, through several of the 30mph zones, close to the A444 and Rolleston Road.
The full list of priority sites in Derbyshire chosen this month, up to December 20, are:
B6096 Kirk Hallam
B6052 Eckington
A6 Duffield
A444 Overseal
A619 Chesterfield
A514 Derby
London Road, Derby
A616 Clowne
A623 Peak Forest
Stenson Road, Derby
Sheffield Road, Glossop
Warwick Avenue, Derby
A57 Dinting Vale
B6540 Sawley
A608 Langley Mill
A514 Swadlincote
A6 Darley Dale
A5111 Derby
B600 Alfreton
A5250 Burton Road, Derby
A57 Snake Pass
A5004 Buxton to Fernilee
Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield
A6007 Codnor to Heanor