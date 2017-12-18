The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mobile speed cameras are being deployed in Overseal and Swadlincote this month, drivers have been warned.

They are among a total of 24 priority sites selected across the county for a clampdown on speeding motorists until Wednesday, December 20.

The A444 through Overseal and A514 Swadlincote in Derbyshire have been selected this month.

Sites are selected by CREST (the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team) - which works alongside the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership.

Its main goal is to "reduce the amount of people killed and seriously injured on Derbyshire's roads", it says.

Meanwhile, the Staffordshire Roads Safety Partnership no longer publishes its list of priority sites each month.

But the sites which it may select are available on its website here .

It includes the A511 Burton, through several of the 30mph zones, close to the A444 and Rolleston Road.

The full list of priority sites in Derbyshire chosen this month, up to December 20, are:

B6096 Kirk Hallam

B6052 Eckington

A6 Duffield

A444 Overseal

A619 Chesterfield

A514 Derby

London Road, Derby

A616 Clowne

A623 Peak Forest

Stenson Road, Derby

Sheffield Road, Glossop

Warwick Avenue, Derby

A57 Dinting Vale

B6540 Sawley

A608 Langley Mill

A514 Swadlincote

A6 Darley Dale

A5111 Derby

B600 Alfreton

A5250 Burton Road, Derby

A57 Snake Pass

A5004 Buxton to Fernilee

Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield

A6007 Codnor to Heanor