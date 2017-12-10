Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Generous staff at a Burton distribution business showed their support for two charities by donating more than £13,000.

Palletforce unveiled its charitable side at its newly-opened Superhub in Burton by donating the results of the group's fund-raising efforts to The Brain Tumour Charity.

The second donation was made to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which Palletforce has supported for the last seven years, at Tatenhill Airfield.

The total of £13,050 was raised during a gala dinner raffle and auction at the 2017 Members' General Meeting.

Among the items up for grabs were tickets to the Brit Awards, a Porsche driving experience, a signed England 1966 football shirt, and the chance to see Ollie Murs, Iron Maiden, Take That and Michael Ball in concert as a VIP guest.

Vajiha Hameed, community fund-raising manager for The Brain Tumour Charity, said the total would help fund pioneering research to increase survival and improve treatment options, as well as raising awareness of the symptoms and effects of brain tumours to achieve earlier diagnosis.

She said: "Palletforce has raised more than £40,000 for our charity since 2012, which is a phenomenal amount and indicative of the exceptional generosity of its members."

Since 1991, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has responded to more than 49,000 missions, averaging 2,000 per year and making it one of the longest-established and busiest air ambulance organisations in the UK.

Jon Cottrell, corporate partnerships co-ordinator for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "Long-term corporate partnerships are of great importance to enable us to maintain our life-saving service across the Midlands.

"Palletforce's support over the last six years has made a significant impact on operations, and by raising more than £46,000, the team has funded 18 air ambulance missions."

More than 200 delegates representing Palletforce members from across the UK attended the Members' General Meeting at the Hilton St George's Park, in Burton.

Palletforce chief executive Michael Conroy said: "Palletforce remains committed to supporting these charities and to have raised more than £13,000 was the icing on the cake of what was a hugely successful event. The generosity of our staff and members has once again done us proud."