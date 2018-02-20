Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paramedic had to be treated for an injury after he was BITTEN by a patient he was trying to help.

The shocking incident was revealed on Twitter in a tweet sent from Burton, which said the ambulance worker was bitten at a Staffordshire hospital.

A picture of the injury sustained by David Lynch was tweeted from Burton on Sunday, February 19, by West Midlands Ambulance Service operations manager Rob Marsh.

The image shows large bruising and visible teeth marks, which broke the skin in Mr Lynch's arm. He had to be given antibiotics after the attack.

It has led to a debate over whether or not medical staff should be armed to deal with such incident.

A leading ambulance service boss has raised the issue of whether crews should be handed protective sprays or "defensive weapons", reports BirminghamLive.

(Image: Rob Marsh/Twitter)

Mr Lynch, who has worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service for nine years, was attacked at a Staffordshire hospital on Saturday evening. He was helping with a patient at the hospital, which has not been named, when he was bitten.

Mr Lynch told how the woman "presented herself at hospital" before lashing out at staff.

The 31-year-old told Birmingham Live: "I ended up trying to restrain the woman, who was suffering behavioural issues. She bit me on the left arm."

Mr Lynch bore the brunt of the attack - the bite broke the skin and required antibiotic treatment.

And the paramedic said it was not the first time he has been attacked at work.

"I have been assaulted previously - once I was punched in the face by a patient," he said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the young woman who attacked him had not used the ambulance but he had stepped in to help at the hospital.

News of Saturday's attack was tweeted by Rob Marsh, paramedic operational manager.

He wrote: "Off to check on one of my team who got bitten by a patient yesterday!! Yes bitten. Broke the skin, antibiotics and all sorts ... it gets worse and worse."

In response, leading paramedic Mike Duggan tweeted: "What the actual hell is wrong with people? Is it time that we carry protective spray or defensive weapons when we are continually at risk? #protecttheprotectors."

Police were called to the hospital following the incident.

The following day, another West Midlands Ambulance crew dealing with an emergency were said to have been subjected to a volley of abuse from a woman who also left a vile note demanding they moved their ambulance during a 999 call. The incident has caused outrage nationally and is being investigated by police.

A neighbour was said to have be enraged after a crew blocked her street in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday morning.

She demanded they move their ambulance – and allegedly left a note saying: "You have no right to park here. I don't give a **** if the whole street collapses. Now move your van from outside my house."

Mr Duggan also shared a picture of the note and told of his sadness at the growing level of hostility facing the emergency services.

He said: "People seem to have no respect for the work we're doing or the fact we're helping someone.

(Image: West Midlands Ambulance Service)

"We don't block roads for the sake of it. We do it to try and save lives.

"We are seeing more and more abuse – this was not an isolated incident. But these people would want our help if it was one of their relatives."