A parent whose daughter attends a Hilton nursery which has been temporarily closed by Ofsted says he has had to take time off work to sort out child care.

Education watchdog Ofsted temporarily closed Darcy Bunnie Creative Arts Nursery in Main Street, Hilton, which caught its manager and the parents of the 188 children on its roll off-guard.

The nursery, which closed on Tuesday, February 6, is set to remain closed until March 19 to "allow time to investigate our belief that a child may be exposed to a risk of harm", said a spokesman for Ofsted.

Nursery manager Sarah Waller said that she had launched a legal challenge to the suspension but said she had no further updates on how far this procedure had progressed at this stage.

She has said that the nursery, rated good in 2017, was about to change owners.

In a follow-up statement, Ofsted said that it was seeking to "cancel" the nursery's registration - the equivalent of taking away its licence, meaning it would not be allowed to provide childcare.

Parent Charles Brown, 45, from Repton, whose eight-year-old daughter has enjoyed going to the the nursery for the past year-and-a-half, said that the closure had forced him to take time off work.

He told the Burton Mail: "This is a serious inconvenience for parents who have based their routines around their childcare arrangements.

"We're having to take unplanned time out of work to pick children up, which fortunately we have been able to share with another family this week, but as for the rest of the month we don't know what we’re going to do.

"It'll probably mean booking with another local childcare provider if any have space.

"Maybe now is the time to find a new childcare provider anyway."

In her initial letter to parents, manager Ms Waller, who has overseen the service since it opened in 2009, apologised for the closure, said that "no children at Darcy Bunnie have ever been in any danger of harm" and thanked parents for their patience.