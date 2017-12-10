Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents throughout Burton and South Derbyshire have received a live streaming alert over increased use of the cyber-tactic by paedophiles to groom, blackmail and abuse young victims.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) uncovered shock findings during a UK-wide operation in October, which saved 245 children from harm and saw 192 people detained.

Nearly a third of the cases involved the most serious offences including live streaming, blackmail and grooming and 18 of those arrested were said to be in a position of trust, working in areas such as teaching, healthcare and criminal justice.

Police believe dangerous suspects are using live streaming to bombard their targets with comments, using dares, threats or the offer of rewards such as 'game points', to try and manipulate them into nudity on a webcam.

The NCA, along with the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), have launched a campaign to encourage parents to be alert to the dangers of live streaming and warn their children of the risks.

The latest crackdown will be welcomed by people in Burton, South Derbyshire and North-West Leicestershire following the harrowing case of Measham teenager Kayleigh Haywood, who was groomed then murdered in 2015, caused shockwaves throughout the community.

The 15-year-old, who was an Ashby School pupil, was murdered by Stephen Beadman in 2015 when she was lured to the home of Luke Harlow who had groomed her online.



Kayleigh's body was found in a field north of Ibstock, North-West Leicestershire, on November 18, 2015.

The teenager was bombarded with messages online from pervert Harlow who told the schoolgirl she was "beautiful and special" as they exchanged 2,643 messages over 13 days.

Harlow, who groomed her on Facebook, sexually assaulted 15-year-old Kayleigh at his flat and was later jailed for 12 years.

His neighbour Stephen Beadman was jailed for life for raping and murdering Kayleigh in nearby woodlands after she tried to escape from Harlow's flat.

NPCC lead for child protection, chief constable Simon Bailey, said: "In just one week, police forces and the NCA arrested 192 offenders on suspicion of child sexual abuse offences and prevented 245 children from coming to harm.

"We will keep working together to do this, adapting our approach so that nowhere online is safe for people out to groom children or view them being abused.

"But we also need help. We need internet companies to help us stop access to sexual abuse images and videos and prevent abuse happening on their platforms.

"We need parents and carers to talk to their children about healthy relationships and staying safe online."

An online survey, answered by 927 people, found 84 per cent said they were alert to the online threats children faced but 58 per cent were unsure if their internet security was strong enough and 30 per cent said they had not spoken to their child about web safety in the last month.

Zoe Hilton, NCA’s head of safeguarding, said: "We know that as children's online habits change, offenders are adapting with them. These individuals are learning how young people communicate online and are using this knowledge to contact, befriend and abuse them.

"It is great to see that so many parents are aware of the potential dangers children face online, but with this campaign we're asking them to make sure they familiarise themselves with their children's online behaviour and keep that knowledge up to date.

"Offenders will take advantage of the fact that young peoples' inhibitions are lower online so we're also encouraging parents to talk to their children about what a healthy relationship looks like and how to spot when someone might not be who they say they are."

An animation will be released online, schools will be given classroom materials and new guidance for both parents and children on the risks posed by live streaming will also be available from the NCA CEOP's education programme Thinkuknow.