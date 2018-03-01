The video will start in 8 Cancel

A four-and-a-half mile nature trail of winding muddy tracks and grassy fields is in the pipeline for Brizlincote - at a cost of £12,000.

The project is a three-way initiative between Brizlincote Parish Council, East Staffordshire Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council with hopes that it could be open by May.

Parish council chairman Colin Wileman said the aim was to create a series of information boards on the trail detailing wildlife in the area, along with markers.

He said the trail was "for everyone to enjoy."

Cllr Wileman told the Burton Mail: "It’s an exciting project and one which will benefit the whole community.

"The nature trail is for everyone to enjoy, it will be partly funded by Brizlincote parish council, East Staffordshire Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council.

"As a borough councillor and chairman of Brizlincote Parish Council, I'm personally delighted to be part of such an exciting project.

"It's hoped that local schools and other community groups will use the trail, along with many local residents which of course already use the footpaths."

Cllr Wileman also thanked vice-chairman Robin Ludford-Brooks and parish clerk Barbara Roe for their commitment to the project and for time volunteering to push the project forward.

The council will be producing a map and a guide to help lead members of the public around the route.

Mr Wileman said the area was "very fortunate" to have such a healthy population of mammals and birds, including kestrels, buzzards and even peregrine falcons and red kites.

The parish council is footing £5,000 of the overall bill, with the borough council matching the donation from its neighbourhood development fund.

Meanwhile, the remaining money comes via £1,000 from Cllr Wileman's community fund and another £1,000 from council funds approved by his son and Staffordshire county councillor for the Burton Tower division, Conor Wileman.

The Brizlincote volunteers will be lending their time for free to maintain the trail throughout the year, clearing debris and disposing of litter.

It is hoped that if approved by the borough council, the trail will open by the late spring in May.