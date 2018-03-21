The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A third of all parking and bus lane fines which led to appeals from aggrieved drivers to East Staffordshire Borough Council have been scrapped in the last five years.

New figures reveal that 5,221 appeals were made between 2012 and 2017, and 1,716 of them were later cancelled, or 33 per cent.

For 2012/13, 698 appeals of 2,026 were cancelled, in 2013/14, 289 of 843 and for 2014/15, 255 of 976 were scrapped.

In 2015/16, 240 of the total 704 appeals were cancelled and in 2016/17, 234 of 672 were scrapped.

A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council insisted that although some drivers failed to park in the correct places, there was a clear process for challenging any decision motorists thought to be incorrect.

"The majority of drivers in East Staffordshire park in designated car parks and bays.

"However, a small minority choose to not do so and the council's community and civil enforcement officers must take action where appropriate.

(Image: Getty)

"The results show that people who want to challenge a parking fine have access to a clear and effective appeals process."

On a national scale, four out of 10 appeals to councils across the United Kingdom in the same timescale were cancelled.

The data came from freedom of information requests to all 245 British local authorities for information between 2012 and 2017 by the BBC.

Figures reveal that out of almost 4.3 million appeals, 1.8 million succeeded, with 84 councils accepting at least half of the challenges.

Basingstoke and Deane council, at the top of the pile, overturned fines for 90 per cent of appeals.

Councillor Martin Tett, transport spokesman for the Local Government Association, told the BBC: "As these figures confirm, people who want to challenge a parking fine have access to a clear and effective appeals process.

"Councils have to strike a difficult balance when setting parking policy, to make sure that there are spaces available for residents, high streets are kept vibrant and traffic is kept moving.

"They also need to ensure that emergency vehicles can get access to incidents quickly."

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said councils should always seek to right issues.

He said: "These figures are frightening because they reveal that in a very high proportion of cases drivers have been right to appeal. Councils should learn from this."

How to challenge a parking ticket

At East Staffordshire Borough Council, parking attendants are not able to cancel an awarded ticket and drivers must go through the appeals process.

Any resident that believes they have been given one unfairly can challenge the decision by writing to the below address, along with any supporting evidence, the penalty charge number, which is the number beginning with ZE on the ticket and your full postal address.

Send your appeal to:

"Parking Services, PO Box 2994, Stoke-on-Trent, ST4 9FG."