Parking changes are being brought in on two streets in Burton, with new machines being installed this week.

Staffordshire County Council is introducing a "pay and display" parking system in Fleet Street and George Street in the town centre in a bid to improve car parking, it says.

It comes as the authority wants to increase the "turnover" of parking spaces where possible by amending some of the existing waiting restrictions in Fleet Street and George Street.

At the moment parking on these two streets is limited to one hour, but now this is to change. Pay and display parking will cost 80p for an hour, £1.40 for two hours, £1.60 for three hours and £4 for four hours from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays it will cost 80p for an hour or £1.60 for longer.

Council bosses found during observations carried out in the area that the existing "limited waiting" parking areas were often full.

Therefore "to provide greater control of the parking spaces" it has been decided to introduce parking charges during the working day, said a spokesman.

Concerns had also been raised about parking problems in Fleet Street, near to the junction of Abbey Street, which was creating a danger to vehicle exiting or entering those junctions and also restricted the flow of traffic, during to the number of cars parked near the junctions.

To resolve issues there will be 'no waiting at any time' zones around the junctions.

The new parking changes come into force on Monday, January 22, and will be in place from Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays and Christmas Day, from 8am to 8pm.

Helen Fisher, the council's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said: "Having effective parking in our town centres is vital and not only helps to keep our roads and streets on the move but helps support local businesses and the wider economy.

"Following a number of requests from the public and local businesses we are now looking at extending the number of pay and display parking spaces in the town centre. The changes to parking will not only help to increase the turnover of parking spaces but would also give more flexibility to people visiting the area. The scheme followed consultation with the public and local businesses in 2017.

"Some additional double yellow lines have also been introduced on Fleet Street near to the junction of Abbey Street following local concerns. The changes will help improve visibility for those entering and exiting the junction and help keep the area safer."