A mum who was diagnosed with Parkinson's has told how the incurable disease forced her to quit her job, left her unable to leave home alone - and she even suffered abuse for her condition.

Caroline Borrer, now 51, was a happy and healthy store manager, when she received the devastating diagnosis that she had the degenerative disease in 2015.

Caroline, who is married to Tony, and lives in Overseal, said the condition came "out of the blue" and has "mugged her of her life".

Now she hopes to raise awareness of the condition which sees one person every hour diagnosed, by taking part in a charity walk at Calke Abbey.

Caroline, who is mum to Richard and grandma to Mackenzie, four, said: "I had been having tests for about a year before I was diagnosed.

"It was a few months after my mum suddenly died and the doctors said they think the stress and trauma accelerated it.

"It was totally out of the blue and no-one in our family had had Parkinson's before. It was such a devastating blow because I was only 48 and actually thought that only old people got it. I felt completely mugged - mugged of my life."

Caroline was alone at home when she received her diagnosis via a letter and said she remembers the day like it was yesterday.

She said: "Burton Hospital was having issues within their neurology department at the time so they were using locum neurologists.

"I wasn't called in to get the results of my DAT scan, they sent me a letter instead. Can you imagine how that felt opening a letter that said I have Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease?

"I was on my own at the time and in complete shock.

"I went to my GP who took charge of my situation and I was given medication straight away and referred to The Royal Derby Hospital.

"In the past three years I have tried all medication available but unfortunately it either hasn't worked or has made me worse, so now I have been referred to the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, for discussions on deep brain stimulation which is the last resort."

Caroline said her life had changed dramatically in the last few years and she has had to quit work and no longer leaves the house alone.

Although she tries to always look on the bright side, she admits there are days that are much harder than others.

She said: "I cannot tell you how much of an impact it has had on my life. At the time of the diagnosis I was living a normal life as a store manager, but now I cannot work at all

" I would love to do some volunteering but I struggle with daily tasks at home let alone out in public."

The left side of Caroline's body is severely affected by the condition and she has to take medication every two to three hours.

She said: "My arm hangs down by my side with a clawed hand and my left foot is also clawed under. I shake as well and sometimes it can be quite mild whereas other times the tremor is quite vicious.

"I have slurred speech and stutter so try not to use the phone and find communicating with people hard, which means I try not to put myself in social situations.

"My limbs are stiff so walking is hard and I can’t pick my feet up so end up shuffling. I use a walking aid on these days as I can fall over easily; my feet and legs just stop dead and I topple over.

"These are on bad days and to be honest there are more bad than good days. I am still able to drive but I won’t go out on my own; my world has become very small."

Caroline said she tried very hard not to let Parkinson's beat her but sometimes it is "easier said than done."

She said: "I do try to look on the bright side but I can’t do the things I used to do which is really sad and difficult to deal with.

"I can’t walk my dogs on my own as I can't judge the kerb edge and I'm frightened of falling. I loved gardening and had an allotment but again if I bend my balance causes me to topple over so going in the greenhouse is frightening.

"Housework is done on a first come first served basis so if I hoover then that is it and I will have to dust another day!

"I don't cook as much either as I can't grip very well, and tire very easily, which means my husband Tony is a Michelin star chef in the making."

Caroline uses a blue disabled badge to get around as she cannot walk far unaided and said she had been subjected to abuse from people who say she doesn't look disabled.

She said: "Although I do try not to rely on others and be as independent as possible, I have had horrible experiences because I don't look like your typical disabled person, especially if my medication is working.

"I have had some horrible experiences especially with older people saying very loudly that I don’t look disabled and shouldn't be parked in a disabled bay.

"I even had two sprightly older ladies comment that I didn't need to use a stick. What they didn't know is that my medication had worn off and I was sat in the car waiting for them to kick in; had they seen me 45 minutes earlier I was hunched over and shuffling.

"People's ignorance does annoy me especially those who should know better, because I do my make- up and try to make an effort then I can't possibly be ill, but they don't know how long it took me to get dressed, buttons and zips are a nightmare and they should try putting lipstick and mascara on while constantly shaking.

"I do this while I still can because so much of me has gone now.

"There is not enough awareness of this condition and people just think of older people getting it when in reality people in their twenties get it."

To try to raise more awareness and break the taboo surrounding Parkinson's, Caroline has signed up for a two-mile walk at Calke Abbey on Sunday, April 29.

Caroline will be joined on the walk by her husband Tony and their two dogs Jack and Erik.

She said: "I am hoping that by doing this walk, which will be very hard for me and may as well be a marathon, I will raise money to help find new medication and you never know, maybe a cure for future generations.

"Every hour someone in the world is diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and one in 35 people have it.

"I wasn't expecting this in my life and I know how it can hit anyone of us at any time and change your life in an instant.

"We must do what we can to help find a cure and new treatments for Parkinson's. By getting involved in the walk at Calke Abbey, or by sponsoring those taking part, you will be making an enormous difference to me and others affected by the condition."

The Walk for Parkinson's event at Calke Abbey offers the choice of a two-mile or nine-mile route around the grounds of the National Trust property.

Sky Sports Presenter says "get involved"

Sky Sports presenter and champion of Walking for Parkinson's UK Dave Clark was diagnosed with Parkinson's himself in 2011. He is encouraging as many people as possible to get involved in the event.

Dave said: "Thank you to Caroline for signing up to walk for us this year.

"We want to make 2018 our biggest year yet for the Walk for Parkinson's series. I would like to invite everyone, whatever their level of fitness, to take advantage of the many different types of walks, scenic routes and distances available.

"Exercise can be really beneficial to people living with Parkinson's. It is as important to me as my medication in helping me take control and manage my symptoms.

"So please join us at Walk for Parkinson's at Calke Abbey. Every step takes us closer to a cure and our goal of improving the lives of everyone affected by Parkinson’s."

To sign up for the Walk for Parkinson's event at Calke Abbey visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkcalkeabbey , call 0207 963 3912, or email fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk

Entry fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.

The funds raised by Walk for Parkinson's at Calke Abbey will help Parkinson's UK to find better treatments and ultimately a cure for the 145,000 people across the UK living with Parkinson's.

You can support Caroline by donating to her Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Caroline-Borrer1