Residents across Burton and South Derbyshire who like to cut some shapes will have the chance to party like it's the 70s or 80s – and raise funds for a good causes.

A charity disco is set to be hosted by Burton Albion Community Trust, the town's football club's charity arm, which will give partygoers the chance to 'twist and shout'.

Taking place from 7pm on Saturday, April 14, fancy dress will be optional, with a competition to decide the best-dressed and a hot buffet of food is also included in the ticket price.

It will be held at the home of the Brewers, the Pirelli Stadium, in Princess Way, Burton. here will be a photo booth studio, prize raffles and more.

All profits made from the night will go to the trust, which will then be reinvested into the community.

Tickets are priced at £20.50, and can be purchased online at here