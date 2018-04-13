Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people from Burton have become published authors after proving that when it comes to imagination they wrote the book.

Year 9 pupils at Paulet High School and Sixth Form College worked on a project called White Water Writers, which was run by Keele University and funded by Higher Horizons outreach programme. It aims to give young people the opportunity to collaboratively write and publish a novel in one week.

The young writers from the Stapenhill school were handed a story brief and then they had to brainstorm ideas, develop characters and by the end of the first day have plotted the entire story.

Then they started writing. Their science fiction story follows a group of aliens who are escaping a war-torn planet but accidentally crash on Earth and seek refuge.

The first living thing they come across is a dog called Boris, which they assume to be the planet's dominant species. A pair of young friends discover the crashed ship and are kidnapped. A retired police officer is on the hunt but only interested in finding the dog to impress former flame Mildred in the story.

Teacher Ahsan Ashraf said: "Our pupils have worked very hard and have had a brilliant opportunity to be able to write and publish a book in a week.

"They have made their school, parents and peers very proud."

Claire McArthur, the school's head of English, said: "It's amazing to see such close collaboration between pupils. They have worked together non-stop all week and built up a real momentum to get the book published. I think we have made some upcoming famous authors."

Richard Seymour, from Keele University, who working with the pupils, said: "The writers from Paulet have really impressed me. We don't give them any ideas.

"They have complete ownership of the book. It's totally their achievement. It's been wonderful to see them organise themselves and grow in confidence. The support from the school and staff has been fantastic too."

There will be a book signing at Paulet High School and Sixth Form College on May 2 at 11.30am.