A Burton charity which was hit hard by the closure of St Peter's Bridge and then bad weather has issued an appeal for donations ahead of the next major bridge closure in the town.

Animal charity the PDSA says it is still recovering after the 11-week closure of St Peter's Bridge last year, which hit many business hard as shoppers chose to stay away from town. And then came the snowfall this year, which also hit trade at the charity shop.

The PDSA, the country's leading vets charity, has a store in Station Street, and has now appealed for people to drop off their donations ahead of the summer closure of the other main route into town - Burton Bridge over the River Trent - which it fears may also hit trade.

Spokesman for the charity, Diana Bairasauskieme, told the Burton Mail that the snow earlier in the year had seen the shop lose out on around £600 in sales.

Now, the charity is appealing to people to have a clear out at home and donate goods that can be sold in the shop to raise money for pets and animals in need.

It wants items including women's clothes and shoes, handbags, men's clothes and other miscellaneous "nick-nacks" of a good quality that can be sold.

Miss Bairasauskieme said staff were concerned about the next lot of major roadworks set to start on Burton Bridge in June.

The strengthening work will begin on Monday, June 18, and is scheduled to last for up to 11 weeks and should be completed before the schools reopen after the six-week holidays in September.

Staffordshire County Council carried out vital repairs to replace rusted bearings on St Peter's Bridge. If the work had not been done there was a risk that a weight restriction would have had to be imposed on the route. It was part of a £6.1 million project to revamp both bridges.

The bridge closed on August 29, reopening on November 18. During the work many businesses in the town said trade was badly affected, with some saying they were in dire straits as shoppers chose to stay away to avoid the traffic jams.

After the backlash Staffordshire County Council decided to delay working on Burton Bridge - which had originally been planned to follow on - until the summer this year. It said it had listened to people and would attempt to the vital work when the roads were quieter during the school holidays. One of the four lanes on the bridge will be kept open at any one time.

Miss Bairasauskieme said: "We're still recovering after the bridge closed last year and we're not looking forward to the next closure."

More volunteers are also needed to work in the store. It needs people who are willing to give up at least a couple of hours a week.

Miss Bairasauskieme said the charity need "volunteers who were strong and passionate people, who want to help animals".

This applies particularly to volunteer roles behind the scenes at the shop, with people needed for tagging and sorting of donations, along with shop floor workers.

Anybody interested in donating can visit the shop, which is open 9am until 5pm every day except Sunday, when it is closed.

Similarly if you would like to volunteer or to find out more information on what this could involve, you can call the shop's main phone number on 01283 539 696.