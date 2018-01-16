Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman from Stapenhill has fallen victim to an elaborate scam which ended with a fraudster posing as a courier being sent to her home to collect £2,500 in 'fake bank notes on behalf of the police'.

The 75-year-old woman had initially received a call from a man posing as a police officer on January 8. He tried to convince the woman to withdraw £8,000 from her bank account, claiming that a crook had managed to arrange an overdraft on her bank account without her knowledge. He told her she would lose her money because cash was likely to be transferred elsewhere by the crook.

Staffordshire police said the victim went to her bank in a taxi and withdrew £2,500 in cash, said a police spokesman.

When she got home the conman called again and asked her to check the numbers of a few of the bank notes, claiming that these were counterfeit and that he would send a courier to her home. He said when they courier got there they would give her the password of "couch" so she would know he was 'genuine'.

Almost immediately a woman, posing as courier knocked on the door and asked for the money, which the pensioner handed over, said the police spokesman.

He said: "We are reminding people to be aware of courier fraud where offenders are cold calling victims purporting to be police officers with the intention of obtaining personal and financial information.

"In recent weeks, a number of victims have received a phone call from a fraudster who tells them they are speaking to a police officer and that they need them to assist in an undercover investigation. They are then requested to withdraw cash from their bank accounts which is then collected by a courier later that day.

"Please remember that the police or your bank would never ask you to aid an investigation by withdrawing or transferring money.

"Never give out or confirm personal and/or financial information to anyone over the phone.

"If you receive one of these calls, end it immediately and call us on 101 if they have stated they are coming to collect your money. Alternatively, contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040."

