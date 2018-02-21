The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 83-year-old man was taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle which left him trapped underneath it.

The pedestrian was outside the Swadlincote bus station in Civic Way when a vehicle collided with him, leaving him on the floor with his legs under the vehicle.

Officers from Derbyshire police and paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene, after receiving a call from a member of the public.

The pensioner has since been taken to hospital where he is thought to have received treatment for minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We received a call at 10.09am to reports that a vehicle had collided with an 83-year-old pedestrian in the bus station car park opposite the library.

"The person appears to have landed half on the road and half on the pavement with his legs under the vehicle. He was taken to hospital to be checked over."