A pensioner died after crashing his electric pedal bike into a fence and sustaining head injuries in Hilton.

Rodney Kirkland, 77, collided with a fence post at the junction of Marston Lane and Derby Road on Wednesday, June 14.

He fell off his bike and hit his head on the pavement, causing an acute subdural haemorrhage – a blood clot in the brain.

He was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but died in hospital four days later.

Derby and South Derbyshire Coroner's Court heard that Mr Kirkland, of Fairfield Avenue, Rolleston-on-Dove, was not wearing a helmet prior to the crash.

Deputy coroner Louise Pinder ruled that his cause of death was an accident.

She said he "is likely to have had an acute medical episode immediately prior to falling from his pedal cycle".

No defects were found with the bike, reports the Derby Telegraph.