A pensioner has revealed how life is finally returning to normal four weeks after his home was flooded for the second time in six years.

Albert McWilliams suffered water damage after a burst main water pipe closed one side of the A38 for more than 16 hours last month.

Homes along the A38 near Alrewas and Barton-under-Needwood flooded after the main pipe, which runs under the dual carriageway, burst at around 10.30pm on Sunday, March 25.

Seven homes were hit by the floods, which ruined furniture, carpets and gardens.

Mr McWilliams and his wife Glenys were affected by the floods for the second time since 2012 but now say things are finally returning to normal.

Mr McWilliams, who lives in Lichfield Road along the A38, said: "The insurance company builders that were appointed are coming to our property to start replacing what was damaged.

"They have taken all the damaged things away and are coming out to make sure it's all dry and can carry on replacing the damaged items."

He said dehumidifiers were placed in his home to help get rid of some of the water and dry out the property.

The 74-year-old said: "The biggest change is not having the dehumidifiers in the home 24/7.

"We had this constant noise all the time from the fan, it was something we weren't used to. It kept knocking off the central heating too so we had no heating when it was cold.

Speaking about the latest flooding, he said: "We managed to stop the water when we saw it coming down our path. We managed to stop it in our conservatory. We used everything we could get our hands on to keep the water at bay."

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said it had been unclear initially whether the source of the leak was - whether it was local run-off from a sewer or from the company's water main and it had arranged for drain clearing works, which were carried out, but then the main burst just before the work was due to take place, it said.

It comes as Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service issued an appeal for more residents to sign up to the flood alerts system in the Burton and South Derbyshire area. It sees people or businesses texted or emailed when there is a flood alert so they can make any preparations.

It was recently announced that less than 10 per cent of Burton homes most at risk of flooding are signed up to flood alerts.

Burton has the highest flooding risk in Staffordshire with defences working 49 days over the last 10 years to protect the town against a flooding incident, according to fire chiefs.

Out of 11,961 high risk addresses, only 742 residents are currently signed up to the Environment Agency Flood Warning System – that's just more than six per cent, it said.

The warning system works by sending out a text message or email to anyone whose home or business is at risk of flooding. The message will also offer advice about what to do and who to contact if they become stranded or need help.

Anyone who wants to find out more can contact Laura Ball on 01785 898647 or by emailing laura.ball@staffordshire.gov.uk.