A man has died after being involved in a collision with a train close to Burton Railway Station.
Emergency services were called near to the scene after it had been reported a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a train. It has now been confirmed the man has died.
National Rail has confirmed emergency services were called to deal with the incident on the trainline between Derby and Tamworth.
Services between Derby and Birmingham New Street are currently delayed by up to 30 minutes or have been cancelled. Disruption is expected to continue until 11am this morning.
Not many details are known of what happened at the moment but we will update you as soon as we find out what has happened.
Routes affected
rossCountry Trains states that trains running between Scotland and the north of England and Birmingham New Street and southern areas of the country.
Affected destinations include Dundee, Glasgow Central, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Birmingham New Street, Plymouth, Penzance, Reading, Southampton Central, Nottingham and Cardiff Central.
Man confirmed dead at the scene
On arrival at the scene, crews discovered a male patient in cardiac arrest.
Unfortunately it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.
Our paramedics have now left the scene.
Picture of the scene
30-minute delays
Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported there are currently delays of up to 30 minutes on southbound CrossCountry services between Derby and Birmingham New Street.
Tickets are being accepted on East Midlands and West Midlands services.
The incident occurred near to Burton Railway Station
Eye witness tells what he saw
An eyewitness said:
I saw the body being taken away by ambulance staff.
I didn’t see the incident but there are a lot of people about dealing with it.
Nobody is allowed on to the station platform at the moment.
Update from Cross Country Trains
West Midlands Ambulance Service remains at the scene
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called at 9.06am today, Monday, June 4, to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a train near to Burton Railway Station.
They sent an ambulance and one paramedic officer to the scene. The crew is still at the scene.
One person has died after being struck by train
The British Transport Police has confirmed that one person has died near to Burton Railway Station after being struck by a train.
They are currently working alongside West Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene. Officers are working to contact the person’s next of kin and it is not believed to be suspicious.