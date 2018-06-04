A man has died after being involved in a collision with a train close to Burton Railway Station.

Emergency services were called near to the scene after it had been reported a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a train. It has now been confirmed the man has died.

National Rail has confirmed emergency services were called to deal with the incident on the trainline between Derby and Tamworth.

Services between Derby and Birmingham New Street are currently delayed by up to 30 minutes or have been cancelled. Disruption is expected to continue until 11am this morning.

Not many details are known of what happened at the moment but we will update you as soon as we find out what has happened.

