A life-long Burton Albion fan who was a special constable with Staffordshire Police for around 30 years has been remembered with a plaque at the home of his beloved Brewers.

Put up beneath the police monitoring box in the corner of the Pirelli Stadium, the sign reads: "Special inspector Phil Harvey, Burton Special Constabulary and Burton Albion supporter, fondly remembered."

Mr Harvey died on Friday, September 18, 2015 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 58-year-old was described as being 'fit as a fiddle,' but was diagnosed with terminal cancer by medical experts and died just six weeks later.

Mr Harvey was part of the special constabulary at Staffordshire Police for around 30 years, which currently numbers 250 volunteers across the county and Stoke.

Born in Burton, Mr Harvey was a lifelong Brewers supporter. In his role as a special constable he attended many games and helped co-ordinate police activities during matches from his base at the corner of the Pirelli Stadium between the South Stand and East Terrace.

He had also carried out the voluntary role at the club's former home at Eton Park and was regularly stationed at Burton Police Station for his special constable role.

As a mark of respect, officials from Burton Albion invited members of Mr Harvey’s family to the Pirelli Stadium before the team's clash with Hull City on Tuesday, April 10.

They were joined by seven former colleagues from Burton Police Station for a pre-match meal and seats in the main stand, while club chairman Ben Robinson was also present for the unveiling of the commemorative plaque.

Mr Harvey's daughter, Vanessa, who was also at the presentation, added: "It's an honour to see really. It means a lot for him to be remembered like this, it would have meant a lot. It just goes to show what kind of a man he was."

His widow Karen Harvey described how fitting it was to see his name displayed at the Stadium while tributes poured in on social media following the unveiling of the plaque.

The dedicated account for Staffordshire Specials released a statement which read: "Plaque unveiled at Burton Albion for special inspector Phil Harvey.

"Promised we would do it, now we have. Forever remembered at Burton and HQ. Permanent reminder of your dedication and commitment to Burton Albion and Staffs Specials.

"Many thanks to Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson from us all."

Graham Smout, deputy chief officer of the special constabulary, added: "Lovely night at the Pirelli Stadium unveiling plaque for my good friend Phil Harvey. Thanks to Ben Robinson for all of your hospitality."