A "very popular" Labour Party supporter and Camra member who had stood for East Staffordshire Borough Council has died following a stroke, aged 66.

Tributes have been paid to Philip Hutchinson who "fought for what he believed in" and was a well-known figure in Burton.

Mr Hutchinson, of Union Street, Burton, was a regular face in some of the town centre pubs and a big Labour supporter, campaigning to represent the Burton ward on East Staffordshire Borough Council in 2017, although he was unsuccessful.

The 66-year-old died unexpectedly on January 3 after suffering a stroke. Philip was described as a regular customer in some town centre pubs and two landlords have paid tribute to a man who will be "sadly missed".

Carl Stout, landlord of the Burton Bridge Inn, had known Philip for around 16 years, since he first took over the Devonshire Arms before settling in his current venue.

He told the Burton Mail that Mr Hutchinson was an active member of the town's branch of Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) and the Labour Party.

Mr Stout said: "He will be sadly missed as he was a popular character. He was one of those guys that I would sometimes see more than my wife. He used to come here like clockwork, you could set your clock by him. He has been a regular in the two pubs I have run in the town for 15 or 16 years.

"I am sure a lot of publicans will miss his dry sense of humour."

Julie Latham, of The Roebuck Inn, told how Philip was the first customer through the door when they took over the pub 11 years ago and had been part of the fixture and fittings ever since.

He was also a big rugby fan and enjoyed a game of dominoes, as well as golf on the games console.

Mrs Latham said: "He was a very popular man. He was a Labour man through and through who fought for what he believed in, like saving the NHS - which he went on marches for. What he believed in, he believed in and he went for it.

"Philip had a grammar school education and was very clever, he knew about lots of different things. You could always have an argument with Philip but he would always shake your hand at the end of it. He was never nasty, just a really lovely man who will be sadly missed.

"He knew a lot about ale and was a big Camra member. He was definitely popular in the town."

One thing that Philip will be remembered for is dying his hair red during the General Election with a red rugby shirt to match.

May Arthur, social secretary for the Burton and South Derbyshire Camra, has known Philip for 30 years, from when he used to live in London and travelled to the town for beer festivals. She got to know him through Camra and the Labour Party, saying he was the landlord of a pub in London and moved to Burton to work in a bar.

May said: "He was a really nice chap and I will miss him for his wit as he was very sharp witted. He tried to become a Labour councillor and he would have been a good councillor as well as he would put everything into it, that is the sort of guy he was.

"I never heard anyone say a bad word about him. He thought a lot of his friends and comrades and would have done anything for them. If you wanted help, Phil would be there and he always was with me. He will be missed by us all."

Paul Walker, chairman of the Burton Labour Party, said: "Phil was a dedicated socialist, he fought against injustice and would always fight for the common man.

"His passion was the NHS and he played a prominent role in the bed push through Burton in protest against the Burton hospital merger with Derby. He wanted the NHS to remain the NHS. He was a really good activist.

"He will be missed for his dedication for the common good of all, definitely of the NHS. He lived and breathed that side of things."

To celebrate Philip's life, there will be a "memorial crawl" on Saturday, February 3 which will start at The Roebuck Inn at 6.45pm and end at the Burton Bridge Inn. Friends will toast Philip in each of the pubs visited along the way.

Philip's funeral will be held in the Carnarvon Chapel at Bretby Crematorium at noon on Friday, February 9.