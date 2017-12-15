Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every year little Thomas Edwards celebrates two very special days.

The first is his birthday and the second is the date he was given a future after receiving a heart transplant.

Four-year-old Thomas, from Burton, spent six months on a 'Berlin' mechanical heart which kept him alive until a heart donor could be found - just days before his second birthday in November 2015.

Mum Emma Forrester, 43, said: "Every year we release balloons to remember the child who died to save Thomas.

"All we know about his donor is that it was an older male child, but we will forever be grateful to his family for making such a courageous decision at what must have been the darkest time of their lives.

"It's absolutely awful knowing that another child has to die to save yours but I want that family to know that their gift of life has given our son a future."

Sunday, December 3 marked the 50th anniversary of the first ever human heart transplant.

The incredible surgery has come a long way since Dr Christiaan Barnard placed a new heart into the body of 54-year-old Louis Washkansky, who lived for just 18 days afterwards.

Thomas' story is testament to just how advanced the surgery now is since those early days.

Former teacher Emma and partner Dave Edwards, a businessman, of Burton, were told Thomas most likely had a slight heart murmur when he was born, but within 10 days their newborn was "very pale and breathless".

An ultrasound on his heart revealed a serious problem and Thomas was blue-lighted to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he underwent open heart surgery to fix a narrowing of his aorta.

"It was absolutely petrifying," says Emma. "We were so relieved when the operation went well and we were told Thomas wouldn't need any more surgery until he was older."

But as Thomas developed, specialists detected more problems and he was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called Shones Complex, which affects just one per cent of children with congenital heart disease. It causes multiple obstructions of the left side of the heart.

Emma said: "We were devastated but it was just the start of a long and emotional journey," reports The Mirror.

At five months old, in April 2014, Thomas had further heart surgery and then a permanent pacemaker fitted. It was the second of a staggering eight open heart surgeries before the age of two.

"When he came home after having his pacemaker fitted he was still having bad episodes and turning blue," says dad Dave.

"A month later during an outpatient appointment at Birmingham doctors realised Thomas had gone into chronic heart failure.

"Our world came crashing down as we were taken into a small room and told that the hospital could do nothing more for Thomas and that he needed a transplant."

In May 2015 Thomas was transferred to the world-famous Freeman Hospital in Newcastle which Emma describes as the "longest journey I have ever endured".

There he was placed on the transplant list and put on a Berlin artificial heart, an air-driven pump which takes over the work of the real organ.

But the family were delivered another blow when doctors realised Thomas' body would most likely reject a new heart due to a high level of antibodies because of previous surgeries.

While Dr Barnard's first-ever heart transplant patient died of pneumonia after anti-rejection drugs hammered his immune system, medical advances mean doctors can now prepare the body for a new organ.

Thomas was placed on drugs to deplete his own antibodies to stop them attacking and rejecting any new heart.

Emma says: "He was very sick and frail. He wouldn't eat and couldn't stand because the Berlin heart meant he couldn't get out of bed and his muscles had weakened."

As their son grew sicker, Emma and Dave made a decision to move their daughter Daisy, then five, to school in Newcastle so they could be together as a family.

"Thomas adores his big sister and we are convinced her visits helped keep him going," says Emma.

At the start of November 2015 the family finally got the news they longed for. A heart donor had been found and Thomas underwent complex surgery just days before his second birthday.

Emma said: "Medicine has come so far since the first ever transplant. It's incredible.

"Thomas has just celebrated his fourth birthday and we released balloons to remember the other little boy a few days before.

"Thomas needs help with some of his speech but other than that he's just like any other cheeky little four-year-old who can't wait for Santa to arrive."

What happens during a heart transplant?

According to the NHS, a heart transplant needs to be carried out as soon as possible after a donor heart becomes available.

While it's carried out, a heart-lung bypass machine will be used to keep blood circulating with oxygen-rich blood.

A cut is made in the middle of the chest. The heart is then removed, and the donor heart is connected to the main arteries and veins. The new heart should then begin beating normally.