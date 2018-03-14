Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Virgin Care scheme at Burton's Queen's Hospital to support the elderly and avoid unnecessary admissions led to the early discharge of 13 patients in just over a month.

The pilot scheme by the private health firm, part of the Branson empire, will run until the end of March following its trial launch in November last year.

Community matrons from Virgin Care have formed a dedicated frailty team working at the Belvedere Road hospital.

The team is made up of a frailty consultant, a Virgin Care community matron, an advanced nurse practitioner, an occupational therapist, a physiotherapist and a social care assessor.

The six professionals will be based at the 'front door' of the emergency department of the hospital, and will aim to identify patients who are older than 75 and are frail, in order to quickly put care into place.

Assessments will be carried out on patients based on previous visits to hospital, medication being taken, general health, nutrition and mood.

Anyone judged to be frail by the team will get the necessary care to help avoid hospital stays, when they could just as effectively be treated at home.

In a trial between November 20 and December 31, the team were able to support the early discharge of 13 patients, avoiding overnight stays in hospital.

In the same period of time, the team identified 29 patients who were able to go home and be cared for by community service, rather than taking up hospital beds.

Michelle Lee, the managing director of Virgin Care East Staffordshire's improving lives programme, said: "Avoiding admission for those who can be looked after at home is safer for many frail, older people who would rather be supported to stay in their own home.

"This is a fantastic example of collaborative working, ensuring that people get the right care, in the right place and at the right time and reducing avoidable hospital admissions."

Julie Thompson, senior nurse for older people at Virgin Care, added: "The collaborative work with Virgin Care demonstrates how positive partnership working can be.

"The ability to enable frail elderly people to go back home into the community rather than being admitted to hospital reaps benefits that cannot be underestimated.

"It prevents deconditioning and enhances their quality of life."