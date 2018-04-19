The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proposals to turn a business premises into a takeaway have been approved.

Plans to turn a Brizlincote Valley hair salon into a takeaway pizza shop have been given the green light by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

However, the work will not begin anytime soon and the hair salon currently based in the unit will remain open for the foreseeable future.

The application for the small shopping centre unit in Best Avenue comes from Charles White, owner of Leicestershire firm Shelton Properties Limited, based in Rothley.

A Tesco Express sits next to the current Hair and Beauty Boutique Ltd along with Chinese takeaway Top Chef.

However, the hair salon says it has two years left on its lease and will not be moving out.

In the report to the council on the application, submitted by Shelton Properties, it states that potential new tenants had been asking if the current hair salon could become a pizza takeaway, which has been welcomed by the developer.

(Image: Google)

It says: "Shelton Properties have received inquiries from prospective tenants wanting to take a lease on 2 Beaufort Court Shopping Centre with a view to running a pizza takeaway.

"We welcome such use of the property as it will bring more vitality to the parade of shops.

Anoki launches range of takeaway meals

"This particular shop is currently being used as a Hair Salon.

"The lease will be coming to an end in the near future and we feel it prudent to have the A5 consent in place so that when the lease comes to an end we are able to offer the premises to those that are looking to run a pizza takeaway."

(Image: Google)

Previously the shops in the area have ranged from convenience stores, out-of-town supermarkets, dentists, hairdressers to Chinese takeaway shops.