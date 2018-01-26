Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proposals to build 15 affordable homes on the former Dilks Garage site in Hill Street, Swadlincote - dubbed an eyesore by planners - have been approved.

Councillors on the South Derbyshire District Council planning committee approved the plans, put forward for the former showroom by Solihull firm De Montfort Housing Society Limited, on Tuesday, January 16.

The site previously had planning approval for 18 houses, but this lapsed, and will now see 15 homes - eight two-bed, four three-bed and three four-bed.

Commenting in a report prepared for councillors, district council officers said the application was "acceptable" because it is a previously developed site and meets a "recognised need for affordable housing."

They were also keen to see the site, in the Swadlincote Conservation Area, redeveloped and not left "untidy."

Officers wrote: "The proposal is acceptable in principle taking into account the provisions of the development plan, given the site is previously developed and located within the urban area of Swadlincote.

"The development is considered to meet a recognised need for affordable housing within the District and significant weight is afforded to the 100 per cent provision offered here.

"The proposed development is considered to be sensitively sited and designed, having taken account of the site's sensitive location.

"Overall the development is considered to result in an overall enhancement to the character and appearance of the conservation area through the re-development of this untidy vacant site."

Waterloo Housing, the group which incorporates applicants De Montfort, will be overseeing the scheme once it is completed, undertaking any necessary maintenance and assisting with residents' concerns and queries.

The housing association provides and builds social homes and affordable new builds across the Midlands and Lincolnshire.

It manages more than 26,000 homes across central England.

There are 19 parking spaces planned for the site, along with bin and cycle storage areas.

Council officers said that the level of car parking was "not ideal" with 1.5 spaces per unit preferred, but said that due to the town centre location this should not prevent the plans from being approved.

The developers listed six reasons why the development ought to be approved, noting that it uses previously developed land, uses the space efficiently and will improve the site's appearance.

It said: "The proposed development: Re-uses previously developed land; is in a highly sustainable location; achieves efficient use of the site; is of a high quality layout, design, scale and uses high quality materials; assists in reducing motor car dependence; and will enhance the visual appearance and character of the area."