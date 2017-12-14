The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plans to build eight homes and demolish several farm buildings in Yoxall have been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The application for land at Leafields Farm, from Lioncourt Homes, were submitted last week and form an additional section of the already approved 35-house scheme.

This wider scheme would also include a 25-space car park and was given the green light in November 2015.

It would include homes ranging from one bedroom through to five-bedroom houses.

This application contains four five-bedroom houses, three four-bedroom, and a three-bedroom affordable home.

To make way for the houses, the existing farm buildings - both brick and steel framed - would be demolished.

The northern section of the new site would be accessed through the already approved development, while the southern plot would see a new access from Hadley Street.

This southern plot is where the farm buildings currently sit, the replacement houses would mimic their design style - using timber boarding and red brick as building materials.

On its website, Lioncourt Homes describes the wider scheme as a small development in the "delightful and picturesque" village of Yoxall.

Its statement says: "This new development offers excellent access to local amenities including local schools, leisure facilities, pubs and restaurants and nearby hospitals.

"This is a particularly attractive site due to its location near to the National Forest, Lichfield and Stafford as well as offering excellent transport links via the nearby A38, A50, M6 Toll and M42.

"This application forms the second phase of the housing development Lioncourt Homes are currently constructing.

"The design of this particular phase has evolved from the designs of the house types currently being constructed and by taking on board comments raised through initial pre-application consultations with officers of East Staffordshire Borough Council and other statutory bodies."

This application comes as plans for six homes in Weaverlake Drive in Yoxall were rejected due to a "lack of housing need" in the village.