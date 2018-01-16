Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists left concerned that a major road in and out of Burton was about to close for two days can breath a sigh of relief as the work has been postponed until later in the year.

Signs had been put up out at either end of Wellington Road by Staffordshire County Council saying it was to be closed for two days from Saturday, January 27.

This was due to highways work which was planned to be carried out over the weekend. This led to concerns from some Burton Mail readers about what it would mean for the traffic and the backlogs it would cause on a busy main route.

However, a spokesman for Staffordshire County Council has told the Burton Mail today that the work has now been postponed and the signs at either end of the road will be removed shortly.

The work will now be rescheduled for later in the year but the exact date is not yet known.

Work is also currently being carried out in Baker Street, Stapenhill, just off Rosliston Road, which was also causing some delays today, Tuesday, January 16, with traffic control measures in place.

South Staffordshire Water is working on the site laying new water service pipes. This work was due to be finished today.