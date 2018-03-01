Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to increase support for homeless people in East Staffordshire have been praised by Burton's YMCA leader.

East Staffordshire Borough Council has brought forward plans which seek to change how it helps homeless people in the area.

Instead of providing support for people who fear they may become homeless in 28 days, the council will now support those who at risk within nearly two months - 56 days.

The council says it found 190 eligible cases of homelessness in 2017 in the borough, 111 of which were classed as "unintentionally homeless and in priority need".

It says around 80 cases are connected to people who get in arrears with their rent.

Previously it would provide general help and advice to people who feared they may become homeless within 28 days. This includes setting up a repayment plan with their landlord, being offered debt advice, and securing a loan from a credit union.

However, the council now seeks to give a personal housing plan, including assistance and prevention tips, to all eligible people who could become homeless within 56 days.

People who are of the highest priority, such as those with children or are just days away from homelessness, can be given temporary accommodation within this 56-day period under the new scheme, along with storage for their belongings.

The new plans fall in line with the Homeless Reduction Act 2017, which comes into force from April 3 this year.

Paul Laffey, chief executive of Burton YMCA, welcomed the plans, saying that they could go some way to providing long-term solutions and urged for more joined-up work to tackle the issue and support those in need.

He said: "This is great news for the town. It should go some way to providing much needed support for homeless people.

"The YMCA has been supporting the council for several years and it is great to see how services will be expanded.

"The YMCA has been expanding its outreach programmes on behalf of East Staffordshire Borough Council.

"More money is needed to address areas in which homeless people congregate and to improve response and support.

"Our team is out on a regular basis looking at hotspots where homeless people gather and urging them to go to our homeless shelter, where our staff of volunteers offer a place for the night, hot meals and breakfast."

To push the new guidance through, the council will be given £297,000 in Government money to last until 2019 to 2020.

This has been earmarked to pay for two frontline staff, which will use £129,000 of this fund.

The remaining £168,000 will be used to "increase the meaningful help available" to people so they can stay in their homes, such as offering loans to push back rent arrears; leasing more temporary housing and encouraging private landlords to let their properties to people who need "alternative accommodation".

District councillor Patricia Ackroyd, the deputy leader for enterprise at the council, said that ruling council cabinet members on the Conservative-led authority would meet on Monday, February 12, to discuss the new plans in full.

She said: "The council's response to the Homeless Reduction Act is due to be heard at cabinet on Monday.

"The report outlines how the council will comply with the Act by proposing three programmes.

"The programmes will look to make loans available to address rent arrears in the private rented sector, provide an enhanced offer to private landlords to increase the number of households who are able to secure accommodation in the private sector and increase the stock of temporary accommodation available to homeless households."

The council currently leases three self-contained temporary accommodation from Trent & Dove Housing, with many people under the current homelessness scheme being housed in bed and breakfasts.

Under the new scheme the council will work with the Money Spider Credit Union to provide an average £1,000 loan to people found to be eligible.

A maximum of £30,000 will be given out each year to the current 80 potential homeless households.