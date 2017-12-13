The video will start in 8 Cancel

The next 70 homes in the 2,500-house Branston Locks development in Tatenhill are set to be approved by councillors.

East Staffordshire borough councillors are set to approve the latest batch of homes in the scheme - which includes 50 acres of employment to create 3,800 jobs.

An outline plan for the site was approved by councillors in December 2013, with a series of reserved matters applications being submitted to tie up all the details.

It is classed as one of the most significant development sites in the county and is being supported by a £5 million road and infrastructure package from Staffordshire County Council.

A further development to the north-west of a new 1,200-pupil secondary school and 400-student sixth form college has also been approved.

Villagers in Tatenill gathered at the Horsehoe Inn last month to stress their objections and question concerns.

They have endured Branston Road being closed for the best part of a year while the infrastructure is changed ready for the opening of the £30 million John Taylor Free School in September 2018.

The mammoth development also includes a primary school, Branston Road High School, a hotel with 80 bedrooms, a pub/restaurant, sports facilities, a 160-bed care come and cycle routes.

Chasetown firm Cameron Homes is the developer behind the latest 70-house batch. These would be 60 four-bedroom homes and 10 five-bedroom houses - all two-storey.

After meeting with council officers, the developers agreed that this batch of homes would be "aspirational housing" with smaller and affordable builds to follow later in the Branston Locks plans.

Some of the houses would be in keeping with the "rural edge" of the site and red-brick homes already in Tatenhill, while others will be more modern and formal.

Tatenhill and Rangemore Parish Council has not submitted any objections, as long as there is a sufficient traffic management plan.

All of the houses will have a minimum of three off-street parking spaces (including within garages).

The only group who objected to the plans after consultation were the British Horse Society, it said it would object if the bridleway is not diverted.

Council officers have recommended that the application is approved as long as car parking and turning spaces are provided before people move in, electric charging points are installed in garages - which must be kept as parking spaces.

Cameron Homes was approached for comment but had not responded by the time the Burton Mail went to press.

The application will be debated at an East Staffordshire District Council planning meeting on Tuesday, December 12.