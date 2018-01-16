Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21st century laser combat arena is in the pipeline for the England National Football Centre at St George's Park - on a site once used to store Second World War weapons.

Plans have been revealed for an outdoor laser quest - complete with trenches and mounds - on land which once formed part of RAF Tatenhill, who left at the height of the Second World War in 1942.

The laser plans have been put forward by Winchester-based firm Grahame Robb Associates (GRA) on behalf of Unique Outdoors - which has a large activity centre in Reading.

GRA rent the land from the Football Association and say that their aim is to "create an activity that will add to the park appeal as well as our own commercial gain."

The laser quest-type activity will use infrared technology - similar to a TV remote - and the guns will emit a noise and a flash, which will be displayed on a player's head-mounted sensor when they have been successfully hit.

RAF Tatenhill moved from the plot in 1942 to a nearby site and left behind three munitions buildings which had been used to store weaponry - these will be reclaimed to become part of the laser quest course.

The RAF later quit the site in November 1954, and the land was sold off to brewers Ind Coope and Allsopp to set up their own aerodrome.

The developers also intend to create an arena around the bunkers with trenches and mounds.

On top of the central bunker there will be solar panels which will be used to power the lighting required in and around the course, as well as charge the laser guns.

The developers will also be installing eco-toilets to serve the new project.

The bunker will also be used to brief participants while the other two bunkers will be used as part of the arena.

The outdoor centre is currently open 8.30am-5pm Monday-Friday with some evening sessions taking place across the year.

These usually finish no later than 9pm, Unique Outdoors will primarily be a weekend operation open 9am-5pm with evening sessions available May 1-September 30 until around 9pm throughout the week - these sessions may also run at the weekends.

Unique Outdoors in Reading is the home of a wide range of activities from woodland laser combat, archery, climbing, high ropes, zorbing - rolling around in a large transparent plastic sphere, typically down a hill or on water - and survival skills.

St George's Park is the English Football Association's national football centre on a 330-acre site in Needwood - west of Burton. It was officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on October 9, 2012, and is home to all England teams as they train ahead of international fixtures.