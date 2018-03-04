The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Burton pub into two shops.

A Mr Mahfooz has put forward plans to transform the Argyle Arms, on the corner of Uxbridge Street and All Saints Road, into retail units.

The application is being overseen by Branston firm A2B Architectural Services. It says the top floor will be used as living quarters.

One shop would run the length of the Uxbridge Street side of the pub while the other would sit on the corner and All Saints Road side of the property.

As part of the application, the developers also wish to upgrade the pub's single-glazed windows to double-glazed replacements.