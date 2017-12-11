Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As we move into the last week of the Feed Our Families appeal we want to say a big thank you to all the lovely people who have already dug deep to donate and help others this Christmas.

But it is not over yet. For those of you who haven’t yet done your bit please help in any way you can.

So far we have been blown away by the support of people in the town and surrounding areas, with businesses, schools and individuals all taking the time to spread the festive cheer this Christmas and help put food on the table for the less fortunate.

With tonnes of tins and packets making their way to the four charities as we speak, it is difficult to put into words just how much good this will do and how life changing it will be for some families.

Christmas is a time for giving, sharing and appreciating what we have but for too many in our town, they do not have that choice.

Please help give them the best gift they could wish for this Christmas and put an end to their worries about where the next meal will be coming from.