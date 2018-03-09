The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested in Burton after police were called to an incident in the town earlier today, Friday, March 9.

Police cars were spotted in Lichfield Street area after an incident inside a shop was reported to Staffordshire Police.

When officers arrived, they arrested a 42-year-old man from Tamworth on suspicion of committing criminal damage.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at 11.30am to a business to reports of a disturbance.

"A 42-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested at the scene on suspicion of committing criminal damage."

The man remains in police custody.

