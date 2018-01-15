The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police caught 80 motorists driving at speeds of more than than 90mph on the A38 and A50 near Burton and South Derbyshire in just one weekend.

On Sunday, January 7, police using temporary speed enforcement cameras clocked 24 motorists travelling at 90mph and above on the A38.

The previous day the same team had also caught 59 drivers speeding at more than 90mph on the A50 near Uttoxeter.

All the drivers caught at the two accident blackspot sites on the main routes will be prosecuted, said a police spokesman.

On Sunday, January 7, East Staffordshire police tweeted about the incidents.

In one of the tweets, officers included a picture of one car, which had been caught traveeling on the A50 at 111mph - 41mph over the speed limit.

Sergeant James Ralph, from the Staffordshire police road crime team, said speeding drivers had a greater chance of being involved in a crash - with deaths and serious injuries becoming more likely the higher the speed.

He said: "Speed limits are there to keep our roads safe; there is a direct correlation between the speed of a vehicle and the severity of the consequence.

"If you are speeding then you are more likely to be involved in a collision, and the consequences are likely to be far more serious and potentially fatal."

Both roads were chosen for the crackdown because of the number of casualties and lives lost in road traffic incidents at these accident blackspots, said a spokesman.

The A50 runs from west to east through the East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire area, leading from Stoke to Kegworth past Uttoxeter, Sudbury, Hilton and Findern.

Meanwhile, the A38 runs north to south from Derby through Egginton and Burton to Lichfield.

Both roads are infamous for the number of crashes which occur through the East Staffordshire area - particularly during rush-hour periods.

How could these 80 motorists be punished?

The minimum amount these drivers could be fined is £100, along with three penalty points on their licences.

If these drivers have built up 12 points or more within three years they could be disqualified from driving.

The court will decide how long the disqualification will last, based on how serious they think the offence is.

A ban can last:

Six months, if they get 12 or more penalty points within three years

12 months, if they get a second disqualification within three years

Two years, if they get a third disqualification within three years

The court may also force these motorists to retake a driving test or take an extended assessment.